UPDATED: The Houston Police Department reported Sunday a missing teenager had been found - "Skylar Cordova has been recovered safe and sound. She is in good health and came to no harm. Thanks to all for your shares and information in helping us to get her recovered."

---

Houston's police department is asking for information to find a 15-year-old girl.

Skylar L. Cordova was last seen at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.

Police say she is possibly in the Ozark area.

Cordova is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red Superman T-shirt with black and white shorts.

Persons with information can call  417-967-5999 or 911. 

