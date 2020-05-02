Houston's police department is asking for information to find a 15-year-old girl.
Skylar L. Cordova was last seen at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 28.
Police say she is possibly in the Ozark area.
Cordova is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red Superman T-shirt with black and white shorts.
Persons with information can call 417-967-5999 or 911.
