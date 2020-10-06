The Houston Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston began planning earlier for a Texas County Quilt similar to the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt.

After meeting with Michael Sweeney, Missouri bicentennial coordinator for the State Historical Society of Missouri, the local group decided to prepare a Texas County quilt. County quilt makers, fabric shops and the public werer notified.

Eight blocks were initially completed. Tammy Snell, who oversaw the Restorative Justice Department at the state prison, also offered its assistance.

Here’s who completed blocks:

•Polly Adkison, Houston, “Boy Fishing on the Piney River.”

•Louise Gayer, Cabool, “Log Cabin,” “Irish Heritage,” and “Geese Flying.”

•Bobbi Sparks, Elk Creek, “Emmett Kelly Park,” “Agriculture,” “Texas County Monument,” “Religious Places,” set with pieces from her son’s military uniforms.

•Kay Walls, state of Washington, “Boiling Springs,” where she visited her grandparents 50 years ago.

•Jeannie Beltz, Willow Springs, “The Old School House.”

An additional 20 blocks were organized by the Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston with the aid of restorative justice. They included the Texas County seal, all seven school district mascots, Trail of Tears, Mark Twain National Forest, Piney River, Lone Star Mill, deer, turkey, coneflower, religious symbols, 76 biking Trail symbols, community betterment symbol, 2020 census, Houston Area Chamber of Commerce and other pictures representing the county.

Blocks also include the Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston, the Imagination Library and “Pack a Punch” backpack program.

