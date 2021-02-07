COVID-19 cases

There were two active COVID-19 cases at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking, the Missouri Department of Corrections said Sunday. 

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports there are no active staff cases at the South Central Correction Center at Licking and 85 employees have recovered. 

There are two active inmate cases, and 133 are recovered. 

