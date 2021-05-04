HHS golf team

Members of the 2021 Houston High School golf team. From left, head coach Brent Kell, Liliana Amick, Angie Smith, Caden Sullivan, Brady Brookshire, Brysen Frisbee and Phoenix Amick.

 JOE WARD PHOTOGRAPHY

In the South Central Association Championship Tournament on Monday of last week at Randall Hinkle Golf Course in Mountain Grove, the Houston High School team placed fifth in the 8-team field.

The Tigers were led by freshman Angie Smith, who carded a 24-over par 94 to finish 10th in the individual standings in a field of 40 golfers.

All five Houston players in the tournament were freshmen. Brysen Frisbee shot 105 for the Tigers, while Brady Brookshire posted a 111, Caden Sullivan came in at 115 and Phoenix Amick finished at 124.

Ava took the SCA crown with a 5-player team score of 375, while Liberty took second at 389 and Willow springs placed third at 395.

Trey Atkins of Cabool took first in the individual standings with a 13-over 83, while Owen Duddridge of Willow Springs was runner-up at 84, Dylan Sawyer of Ava finished third at 85, Gannon McGinnis of Willow Springs placed fourth at 89 and Liberty’s Dylan Cooper and Dayne Dewick tied for fifth at 90.

Smith was named to the All-SCA second team and Frisbee received honorable mention.

