The annual youth volleyball camp for elementary and middle school aged players is set for July 21-23 in Houston.

Hosted by Houston High School volleyball head coach Loran Richardson with help from several high school players, the camp will take place in Hiett Gymnasium.

Sessions for players entering grades 1 through 5 will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and sessions for players entering grades 6 through 8 will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The cost is $20 or $10 for additional siblings.

All kids are welcome.

For more information, email Richardson at lrichardson@houston.k12.mo.us.

