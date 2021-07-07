The annual youth volleyball camp for elementary and middle school aged players is set for July 21-23 in Houston.
Hosted by Houston High School volleyball head coach Loran Richardson with help from several high school players, the camp will take place in Hiett Gymnasium.
Sessions for players entering grades 1 through 5 will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and sessions for players entering grades 6 through 8 will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The cost is $20 or $10 for additional siblings.
All kids are welcome.
For more information, email Richardson at lrichardson@houston.k12.mo.us.
