The annual Houston Tiger Baseball Camp is set for next Monday through Thursday (July 12-14) at Tiger Field.
The camp is for players who are rising third-graders through rising sixth-graders. Sessions for third and fourth-grade players will go from 8 to 9:15 a.m. and sessions for fifth and sixth-graders will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.
Instruction will be provided by Houston High School baseball head coach Brent Hall and assistant coach Jeff Richardson, with help from high school players.
The cost is $20 per player. Registration forms are available on the Houston Tigers Baseball Facebook page, and will also be available on the first day of camp.
Participants in the third-and-fourth-grade age group will have the chance to play in machine-pitch exhibition games July 15 in Houston and July 16 in Mountain Grove.
For more information, email Hall at bhall@houston.k12.mo.us or Richardson at jrichardson@houston.k12.mo.us.
