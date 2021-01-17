In a highly competitive, low-scoring high school boys basketball game in which two teams battled tooth-and-nail from beginning to end, Houston fell 48-44 to Mountain Grove in a South Central Association contest in front of a capacity crowd Saturday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
“I liked the way we competed,” said HHS head coach Jim Moore. “We played hard, we played together and we battled for four quarters.”
On the strength of a trio of 3-point buckets by 6-3 sophomore guard Brody McNew, Houston held the lead for much of the first quarter, but the visiting Panthers countered and held a 16-15 advantage at the end of the period.
The Tigers regained the lead at the outset of the second quarter and were up 19-16 after a basket from the low blocks by junior Korbyn Tune and a layup on a fast break by senior forward Ty Franklin. But the Panthers responded and led 28-23 at halftime after junior guard Kaden Bruce nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Tune dominated the first few minutes of the third quarter, and Houston took a 32-30 lead at the 5:13 mark after the 6-5, 235-pound center scored all 9 points in a 9-2 run, converting four shots from the post and sinking an and-1 free throw.
But with both teams incorporating full-court defensive pressure, Mountain Grove regained the advantage at 33-32 on a trey by senior guard Gavin Charlton and led 34-32 going into the final period.
Thanks in part to a few crucial turnovers by the Tigers, the Panthers built a 43-34 lead in the fourth quarter when sophomore guard Tyson Elliot sank a pair of free throws with 3:49 to go in the contest.
But Houston kept fighting, and cut the deficit to 46-44 when McNew knocked down a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining. But Charlton made good on a pair of foul shots with 6 seconds left and Mountain Grove escaped with the victory.
The Panthers’ defense never found and answer for Tune, and he ended up converting 11 baskets from short range and led all scorers in the game with 23 points. McNew sank five treys in the contest and finished with 17 points, while only two other Tigers scored: Franklin and junior guard Hunter McKinney with 2 points apiece.
Bruce led Mountain Grove in scoring with 17 points, while junior guard Bryce Stenzel had 16 and Elliot added 8.
Houston committed 14 turnovers in the game (mostly in half-court sets), while Mountain Grove had 7.
“I thought we handled their full court pressure pretty well,” Moore said, “but we turned it over too much in the half court. We have to take care of the ball better.”
Toward the end of the first half and again at the end of the third quarter, the Tigers had the ball and were working for the last shot, only to lose possession and see Mountain Grove capitalize last-second with baskets.
“We have to execute better, especially at the end of quarters,” Moore said. “We have to take care of the ball better and we have to have a couple more guys step up and knock down some outside shots on top of the production we’re getting from our guys we have playing well offensively right now.
“We need to finish games. We will keep putting ourselves in position to win and we will learn to put games away!”
Houston also played a non-conference home game on Tuesday of last week, falling to Norwood 85-61.
The visiting Pirates sank 11 field goals in the first quarter (including three 3-pointers) and led 26-14 at the end of the period. They extended the advantage to 44-20 at halftime and never looked back.
McNew converted five treys in the game and led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points, while Tune had 17 and Franklin added 9.
Norwood was led in scoring by junior guard Garrett Davault, who made 10 shots from the field (including a pair of 3-pointers), went 9-for-11 from the four line and finished with a game-high 31 points. The Pirates had three other players score in double-figures, as junior forward Justin Chadwell had 16 points, junior forward Jacob Sinning had 13 (including 9 in the second quarter) and senior guard Jalen Drake added 11.
Houston committed 19 turnovers in the contest, while Norwood had 9.
This week, the Tigers (5-8, 0-1 SCA) will be in the field at the annual Cabool Classic, along with Bakersfiled, Couch, Galena, Koshkonong, Norwood, Van Buren and Cabool. Houston began the event with a first round game Monday against Van Buren. The championship game is set for 7 p.m. Friday (Jan. 22).
The Tigers’ next home game is an SCA contest against Thayer scheduled for Feb. 2.
HHS sophomore Brody McNew moves the ball near the 3-point arc during the first half of the Tigers’ game against Mountain Grove Saturday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS junior forward Josh Smith prepares to shoot the second of two free throws with 4 seconds left in the JV Tigers’ win over Mountain Grove Saturday night in Hiett Gymnasium. Smith sank both foul shots to help lift Houston to a 1-point victory.
HHS sophomore Brody McNew moves the ball near the 3-point arc during the first half of the Tigers’ game against Mountain Grove Saturday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
A capacity crowd takes in the game between the Houston and Mountain Grove boys teams Saturday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
Houston junior center Korbyn Tune makes a move to the basket during the Tigers SCA game against Mountain Grove Saturday in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS junior Korbyn Tune scores 2 of his game-high 23 points during the Tigers’ loss to Mountain Grove Saturday in Hiett Gymnasium.
Watched by a capacity crowd, HHS junior Korbyn Tune makes a move the basket on the way to scoring 2 of his game-high 23 points during the Tigers’ loss to Mountain Grove Saturday in Hiett Gymnasium.
Watched by a capacity crowd, HHS sophomore Brody McNew prepares to throw an inbounds pass during the Tigers’ SCA game against Mountain Grove Saturday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS senior Ty Franklin (23) and Mountain Grove senior Gavin Charlton battle for the opening tip last Saturday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS sophomore Brody McNew dribbles past Mountain Grove junior Kaden Bruce during the first half of the Tigers’ game against Mountain Grove Jan. 16 in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS junior Tanner Lee dribbles past Mountain Grove sophomore Dylan Wilson during the JV Tigers' win last Saturday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS junior forward Josh Smith prepares to shoot the second of two free throws with 4 seconds left in the JV Tigers’ win over Mountain Grove Saturday night in Hiett Gymnasium. Smith sank both foul shots to help lift Houston to a 1-point victory.
HHS sophomore forward Harold Lassiter goes up for a basket during the JV Tigers' win over Mountain Grove Jan. 16 in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS junior forward P.J. Mister goes up for a basket during the JV Tigers' win over Mountain Grove Jan. 16 in Hiett Gymnasium.
Double-teamed by Mountain Grove forwards Kyle Penner (23) and Nick Archer (24), Houston guard Aiden Kelly looks to pass during the JV Tigers' win Jan. 16 in Hiett Gymnasium.
Guarded by Mountain Grove sophomore Kyle Penner, HHS junior forward P.J. Mister goes up for a basket during the JV Tigers' win Jan. 16 in Hiett Gymnasium.
