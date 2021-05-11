After posting resounding victories in first round and semifinal contests, the second-seeded Houston High School softball team ran into trouble in the championship game of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 4 Tournament, suffering a 7-0 loss to top-seeded Forsyth last Thursday at Mayberry Park in Mountain Grove.
Prior to the season-ending defeat, the Lady Tigers beat No. 7 Liberty 13-3 on Tuesday and downed No. 6 Hollister 5-1 on Wednesday.
Forsyth pitcher Rachel Essary went the distance in the final game, using an effective mix of fastballs and change-ups to limit Houston to 5 hits while striking out 5 and not issuing a walk. The senior hurler retired the first 13 batters she faced before HHS junior Mali Brookshire got on base with a single with 1 away in the top of the fifth inning.
Essary also led the Forsyth’s offense, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and 3 RBIs.
HHS sophomore Aliyah Walker also went 7 innings, allowing 13 hits and 3 walks while not recording a strikeout.
The Lady Panthers scored what turned out to be the only run they needed on an RBI single by Essary in the bottom of the third inning. They then added a run in the fourth and took control with a 3-run rally in the fifth frame featuring 3 consecutive singles and a 2-run double by senior first baseman Katrina Drake.
Forsyth finished the scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning, loading the bases getting 2 more runs with a rally including 2 singles, 2 walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch.
The Lady Tigers had been rock-solid on defense over the past couple of weeks, but this time they committed several crucial errors in both the infield and outfield.
Forsyth (21-5) will host a state tournament quarterfinals game against Potosi on Thursday (May 13).
“The district championship game was exciting to get to play in, but we were very disappointed in our performance,” said Lady Tigers head coach Jim Moore. “We did not come anywhere close to playing our best ball, and consequently it resulted in a disappointing loss. We struggled at the plate to stay back and wait on pitches to get to us. We were continually out in front of every pitch, resulting in pop ups or weak ground balls. It just wasn’t our typical approach.
“Hats off to Forsyth – they were the better team that day, but we sure wish we could have another shot at them. I don’t believe the best team won.”
SUCCESS AT THE PLATE AND IN THE FIELD
In the win over Hollister, the Lady Tigers combined for 10 hits and their defense turned in numerous key plays at several positions.
Meanwhile, Walker pitched a complete game, scattering 9 hits while fanning 3 and walking only 1.
The No. 2 Lady Tigers got on the board with 2 runs in the bottom of the first inning, as Walker cracked an RBI double to left field and later scored after advancing on an error and crossing the plate on a passed ball.
The No. 6 Lady Tigers cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the third after a double by junior first baseman Jackie Pyatt. But with runners on second and third and one away, Houston benefited from a base running snafu to record an inning-ending double play, as two players were at third base simultaneously and were both tagged out.
The No. 2 Lady Tigers then made it a 3-1 game in the bottom of the frame on an RBI double by senior center fielder Jaden Stell.
The No. 6 Lady Tigers threatened again in the fourth inning, as junior catcher Maddie Pyatt smacked a lead-off double to right field. But they came up empty in the frame after the No. 2 Lady Tigers’ infield recorded outs on three straight ground balls.
Houston added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning, loading the bases on singles by sophomore left fielder Karlee Curtis, junior shortstop Hannah Dzurick and Stell, and then scoring on a walk and a wild pitch.
Hollister had runners on second and third with 2 outs in the top of the seventh inning, but the game ended when junior right fielder Mackenzie Holder snagged a line drive for the final out.
After the play, Walker ran toward Holder and hugged her with joyful thanks.
The victory was Houston’s eighth in the past nine games.
“We played our most complete game of the year, offensively and defensively,” Moore said.
BIG EARLY INNING
Liberty actually scored first in the run rule shortened first round contest, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by sophomore catcher Lyla Cornman.
But the Lady Tigers responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the frame and then ran away to a 9-1 lead in the second inning with a rally featuring 7 straight hits, including triples by Walker and Holder and doubles by Dzurick, Stell and sophomore catcher Katie Jo Chipps. Houston amassed 16 hits in the 5-inning affair, with seven players having multi-hit outings.
Due to rainy conditions, the game was played at Forsyth, where the field has an artificial surface. The Houston squad traveled about two hours to get there and then endured a two-hour rain delay before the game started.
“With all of that,” Moore said, “we played really well, taking care of business.”
The Lady Tigers finished the season with an overall record of 16-4 – the best in the history of the HHS softball program. They went 3-1 in South Central Association play to successfully defend their conference crown and won the annual Mountain Grove Tournament in March.
“The season didn’t end like we wanted,” Moore said, “but it was a successful year.”
The district championship game marked the conclusion of the busy high school sports careers for the Lady Tigers’ two seniors, Stell and first baseman Riley Scheets.
“To sum up my last softball season is a difficult task,” Scheets said. “We weren’t just a team, we were sisters, we were family, and softball was our life. Having missed our last season due to COVID-19, we didn’t know what this season would bring. We just knew we would have to work hard, play together, and support each other all the way.
“Coach Moore and Coach (Jake )Brookshire put a task on us this year to be Servant Student Leaders throughout our softball season. They wanted us to look at the bigger picture and serve God and one another while playing a game we loved. Without Coach Moore and Coach Brookshire pushing us to be a ‘better us’ every day, we wouldn’t be where we are today. They were the drive to kept our team moving forward – everyone should have coaches like them.
“My teammates – sisters – were the glue that held us together, without even one of us we wouldn’t have accomplished another SCA title or came so close to a district championship. Aliyah and Katie Jo’s bond at the plate, combined with a strong infield and quick, agile outfield completed our family. With Jaden Stell in the outfield, as the senior, she drove it home for our team with her speed and sheer determination to never let a ball drop. She was so upbeat and worked well with Mac Holder, Karlee Curtis and Maddy Riley. While I worked hard to keep first base covered, without Madi Reed, Hannah Dzurick, and Mali Brookshire, our team wouldn’t be what we are. Let’s not forget those in the dugout who cheered us on every step of the way!
“As you can see, there is not one person on our team who doesn’t hold an important role to help up accomplish what we have. While our season didn’t end how we would have like, I’m so proud of who we are and the places we went this year. The memories we made will last a lifetime. I’m so excited to see where this team will go next year!”
“I’m very pleased with how our team has faced the challenge of COVID-19 and the impact it’s had,” Stell said, “especially on the sophomore class coming in just like the freshman class, having no experience with high school ball. Both classes in my opinion have gave 100-percent and showed a lot of maturity in their doings.
“With getting as close as we got to the district title I – along with many others – are upset with not winning it all. We believed we had just the same, if not more, of an advantage winning because of our more up-speed pitchers Aliyah and Hannah, who helped us win many ball games. Along with our strong catcher and fast outfield. Riley Scheets was a strong and lengthy first basemen that I believe was the best in all the games I’ve watched and played in all year. She was the glue for our infield keeping everyone together. Our coaches, coach Moore and Jake Brookshire, were a huge help and great motivators in getting us to higher playing ground than the few years previous. I’m grateful to even get to play the game and I cannot wait to come back and watch how far they’ll go next season.”
“We’re losing two very good players to graduation in Jaden and Riley,” Moore said, “but we have a solid core returning and look forward to the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.