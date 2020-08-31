On the strength of a prolific running attack and numerous crucial defensive stands, the Houston High School football team beat Sarcoxie 36-14 in a season-opening road game Friday night.
“I thought we played pretty well,” said HHS head coach Eric Sloan. “Ultimately there were some mistakes and turnovers that were made that were kind of costly – like with kids getting confused and going the wrong direction – but for the most part the mistakes that were made were pretty fixable so we were OK.”
The Tigers got on the board first, capitalizing after senior Ty Franklin took the opening kickoff and scampered 45 yards on the artificial turf in Royce Stadium to the Sarcoxie 45-yard line. Several running plays later, Franklin – Houston’s primary quarterback this season after moving from wide receiver – scored on a 2-yard keeper.
After a failed 2-point attempt, the Tigers were ahead 6-0 with 7:36 left in the first quarter.
The host Bears were unable to produce points on the following possession, but then tied the game at 6-all with a scoop-and-score defensive touchdown when sophomore defensive back Jaron Malotte picked up a loose ball after a botched hand-off and ran 38 yards into the end zone. Houston’s special teams group came through with a blocked extra point to prevent Sarcoxie from taking the lead.
Midway through the second quarter, the Tigers used their ground game to mount a sustained drive, and went ahead for good through the air when Franklin hit 6-5 junior tight end Korbyn Tune with a screen pass over the middle and Tune ran between blockers for a 12-yard touchdown. Franklin then tossed a pass to sophomore running back Anthony Carrol for a 2-point conversion and Houston led 14-6 with 6:59 to go in the period.
The Tigers’ defense rose up again a short time later, and Tune, at linebacker, recovered a fumble on a reverse play to give Houston the ball at the Bears’ 47-yard line at the 5:11 mark.
Less than a minute later, Sloan reached into his bag of tricks and the Tigers scored on a double-reverse pass play from the Sarcoxie 39-yard line with Franklin finding junior running back Bailey Hurst at the 30 and Hurst running it the rest of the way. After sophomore Dakota James ran for 2 points, Houston led 22-6 with 4:21 remaining in the quarter.
Sarcoxie’s offense was once again stifled, and the Tigers got the ball back and scored again before the half was over.
The late possession was highlighted by a 27-yard run by senior Chris Cichon, who shed several would-be tacklers on his way to the Bears’ 47-yard line. After Hurst bashed and spun for back-to-back running gains of 11 and 10 yards, Houston had a first-and-goal situation at the Sarcoxie 9. A couple of plays later, Hurst ran again and the Bears were assessed a facemark penalty to make it first-and-goal at the 1.
From there, Franklin ran straight ahead and emerged from a crowd into the end zone. A successful point-after kick by senior Trevor Mitchell put the Tigers on top 29-6 with 17 seconds left in the first half.
After a back-and-forth third quarter, both teams scored in the fourth period.
Hurst got another touchdown for Houston by capping off a late drive with a 6-yard run, and the Tigers were on top 36-6 after another extra point kick by Mitchell.
Sarcoxie’s offense then scored for the first time when Malotte – at quarterback – connected with senior running back Christian Harter for a 39-yard passing gain to the Houston 1-yard line, and senior running back Justin Mandera ran it in on the following play. Mandera tacked on a 2-point conversion run and the final score was on the board with 1:55 to go in the contest.
The Bears got the ball back one last time, but the Tigers’ D put an end to any hopes of further scoring by finishing the game with three consecutive sacks. The final horn sounded with Tune taking down Malotte for a big loss.
Houston finished with 295 total yards in the contest, including 218 on the ground. The Tigers had five players rush for more than 20 yards (and three who topped 40), led by Hurst with 65 yards on 11 carries and senior Chris Cichon with 44 yards on 7 tries.
“Our big boys did a good job up front,” Sloan said, “and we’re pretty balanced. I don’t think we’re ever going to see one guy dominate in the stats and I thought we had a pretty good night.
“When you can control the clock and line of scrimmage, more often than not you’re going to find yourself being successful.”
Houston averaged more than 5 yards a carry in the opener. Sloan said the rush-by-committee approach should help compensate for a particular shortcoming.
“We don’t have anyone with breakaway speed,” he said, “so I think we’re just going to grind it out the best we can and see what happens.”
When utilized, Houston’s passing game was also effective, as Franklin completed 4-of-5 throws for 77 yards with no interceptions 2 touchdowns. He also tossed for a 2-pointer.
“Ty did a good job and made good decisions,” Sloan said. “He also rolled out a couple of times and just tucked it and ran. He looked like an athlete.”
As a defensive lineman, Mitchell led the Tigers in tackling with 7 solo stops (including 3 for losses) and 3 assists, while sophomore linebacker Harold Lassiter had 6 solo tackles (2 for losses) and 5 assists.
“We had several guys contribute a lot on defense,” Sloan said. “I felt like our line owned the line of scrimmage.”
Mitchell was one of several Tigers who played major roles in the week 1 contest after missing significant portions of the 2019 season due to injury. Sloan said his presence – on both sides of the ball – is important to Houston this year.
“Last year he was pretty dominant for about three-and-a-half games and then went down with the injury,” Sloan said. “But I think you could see what he’s capable of doing night in and night out.”
Houston (1-0) travels to St. James this Friday (Sept. 4) for another game on artificial turf.
