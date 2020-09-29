In a pair of road games Thursday night at Cabool, the Houston Middle School football teams were both victorious, as the seventh-grade Tigers thumped the Bulldogs 36-0 and the eighth-graders won 24-12.
EIGHTH-GRADERS COME FROM BEHIND
The HMS eighth-grade squad trailed 6-0 after Cabool scored on a 26-yard touchdown run with 6:07 left in the first quarter.
The Tigers then mounted a lengthy, time-consuming drive (that was hindered by two holding penalties) and maintained possession all the way into the second period. But after an 11-yard run by Javon Ross that set up a first down at the Bulldogs’ 15-yard line, the offense stalled and turned the ball over on downs.
Cabool then helped Houston get on the board with a bad snap into the end zone that resulted in a safety to make it a 6-2 ballgame with 3:15 left in the first half.
The Tigers made the most of the ensuing possession and scored 27 seconds later on a 43-yard TD run up the left side by Alex Meyer and a 2-point conversion run by quarterback Jordan Arthur.
On the following kickoff, Houston recovered a fumble and had the ball again at the Cabool 12-yard line. Fullback Dakoata Hofstetter then busted through the middle between blockers and took the ball to the 1.
Arthur then scored on a keeper and after a failed 2-point run, Houston led 16-6 at the break. Houston’s defense turned in several key plays in the second period, including a drive-stopping interception by Ross.
Cabool responded with a scoring drive featuring five running plays to open the second half and cut the Tigers’ lead to 16-12.
Houston then answered with a 6-play drive consisting of all running plays, capped off by a 22-yard touchdown scamper by Arthur after a perfect fake handoff to Meyer. After Hofstetter tacked on a 2-point conversion run, Houston was ahead 24-12.
Neither team could add to their scoring total in the fourth quarter. Houston’s defense sealed the deal when Meyer, at linebacker, recorded a big tackle on a completed pass for no gain on a fourth-down play to give the Tigers’ possession at the Cabool 45 with just over a minute to go in the contest.
The game ended with Arthur taking a knee.
“I thought the team responded well every time Cabool punched us in the mouth,” said HMS head coach Todd McKinney. “I think the defense held their composure when Cabool had their two touchdown drives.”
Last year as a seventh-grader, Arthur was a running back. McKinney likes the way he has piloted the eighth-grade team’s offense this season.
“This is his first year playing quarterback, a position that I don't really think he wanted to play when I told him this summer that's where I wanted him to play,” McKinney said. “He was our tailback last year but I told him you're a running back playing the quarterback position. I knew coming into the season that I was going to run Jordan quite a bit this season.
“He's been doing a great job leading the offense this year.”
Cabool had little success in containing the Tigers’ running game.
“Alex had a nice night running the football,” McKinney said. “Not too many defenders can catch him if he gets in the open field.”
A starting offensive tackle in the first two games, Hofstetter was filling in at fullback because of an injury to Maleki Morgan. At times, the Bulldogs needed three or more players to being him down
“He did a great job,” McKinney said.
SCORING EARLY AND OFTEN
In the first game of the double-header, Houston’s seventh-grade bunch wasted no time taking control, as Elyjiah Turrubiates returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers scored again in the first quarter on a 1-yard TD run by Riley Reed and a 2-point conversion run by Joey Hickcox, and led 14-0 going into the second period.
Houston doubled the lead in the second period on a 25-yard touchdown run by Turrubiates, another 1-yard scoring run by Reed and a 2-point run by William Keller.
After the two teams traded blows in the third quarter, Houston struck again late in the game when Keller ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 41 seconds to go and then added a 2-point conversion run.
“You couldn't ask for a better start than with Elyjia returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown,” McKinney said. “I think that set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Houston (2-0-1) recovered an onside kick in the second quarter. McKinney credited assistant coaches Mike Tottingham (defense) and Lonnie Lee (special teams) for their efforts with players on both HMS teams.
“The defense had their first shutout for the season and we had good special teams play throughout the game with the kickoff coverage recovering an onside kick,” McKinney said. “Defensively you can't ask anything more than a shutout. Coach Tottingham does a good job putting players in the right position and they have responded by making big plays. They're a pretty coachable group.”
Normally a running back, Turribiates was playing his second straight game under center due to injuries and quarantining. He’s the third seventh-grade QB McKinney has used this season.
McKinney said the family atmosphere on both teams is helping produce success this season.
“I think we're fortunate that we don't really have any big egos on either team,” he said. “I believe they feed off each other and it makes them closer as a team on both levels. Keeping the players’ focus throughout the week during practice is the main issue us coaches have with each group, but they tend to be locked in when game time rolls around so far this season.
“There hasn't been a time where either team has not stopped competing even when being behind. We've had a couple of move ins and a couple of players who have come out who didn't play last year, and that has made a night-and-day difference from last year with our eighth-grade group.”
This week, the two HMS teams host Thursday games against Liberty in Tiger Stadium. Due to injury and quarantining, both Houston squads were without multiple key players at Cabool, but McKinney expects many of them to return to action this week, including seventh-grade quarterback D.J. Riley.
“I thought that both teams played pretty well against Cabool given the circumstances,” he said. “We had players at both levels playing positions that they're not used to playing. So as coaches you just have to take practices one day at a time and plug in players where you think they will help the team the best for that week because you don't know who you will lose from day to day due to COVID.
“It's a different kind of year for sure, and we've been fortunate enough to play all of our games so far.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.