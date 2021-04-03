HHS infielders gather in the pitcher's circle during an SCA game against Cabool Thursday at Carter Field in Houston. From left, shortstop Karlee Curtis, pitchers Aliyah Walker, third baseman Hannah Dzurick (20), second baseman Madi Reed, catcher Katie Jo Chipps and first baseman Riley Scheets.
Trailing 8-2 in the fourth inning, the Houston High School softball team scored 11 unanswered runs to take a 13-8 lead and went on to beat Cabool 13-11 in a South Central Association conference game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston.
“This group knows we're never out of a game,” said HHS head coach Jim Moore.
The visiting Lady Bulldogs took a 3-0 advantage in the top of the first inning after a 2-run home run by catcher Hailey Shannon and an RBI single by center fielder Bailey Aaron.
The Lady Tigers responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame on a 2-run double down the left field line by sophomore pitcher Aliyah Walker.
Cabool then pulled away to a 7-2 lead in the top of the second with a rally capped off by another RBI base hit by Aaron, and went ahead 8-2 in the third inning without the benefit of a hit, loading the bases with one out and then scoring on a fielder’s choice.
In the fourth frame, Houston loaded the bases on two walks and an error and then cut the lead to 8-5 on a 3-run double down the right field line by sophomore second baseman Madi Reed.
After a slight lull in the high-scoring affair, the host Lady Tigers’ bats came alive in the bottom of the sixth inning for a decisive 6-run rally.
The outburst began when junior right fielder Mackenzie Holder got on with a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by freshman designated hitter Kelsey Pritchett. Reed then smacked a single to right and Pritchett came home on an error to make it an 8-7 game.
With runners at second and third, senior center fielder Jaden Stell cracked a 2-run single to left to put the Lady Tigers on top at 9-8, and Walker drove in Stell with a single.
Houston’s next two batters hit home runs, as sophomore catcher Katie Jo Chipps crushed a line drive over the center field fence for a 2-run dinger, and after Gracie Campbell relieved Cabool starter Madelyn Aaron in the pitcher’s circle, Holder drilled Campbell’s first offering over the fence in left-center to give the Lady Tigers a 13-8 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs cut the deficit to 13-11 in the top of the seventh inning, loading the bases again and getting a 3-run double from Madelyn Aaron. But before they could do any more damage, the game ended on a fly ball to right.
“Give Cabool credit,” Moore said. “They came to play and hit the ball well, jumping up on us out of the gate. We kept saying to stay patient and stay the course. We have a good offense and we felt like we would eventually break through.
“I’m proud of our resilience and grit. Those are two characteristics of a good team.”
Every player in a Houston uniform contributed to the win with the bat in some fashion.
“It was good to see our entire lineup contribute,” Moore said. “It puts pressure on the other team when everyone in your lineup is capable of doing damage at the plate, and that was the case during this game.
“Madi really got us back in it with her 3-run double; it was a momentum boost that fueled our comeback and everyone else joined in from there.”
On Tuesday, Houston posted an overwhelming 19-2 win at Dora in which the Lady Tigers scored in every inning.
The host Lady Falcons got 2 unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning before Walker shut them down from there.
Houston routed Summersville 15-0 Friday at Carter Field.
“Honestly, we know we can play better,” Moore said. “We aren’t firing on all cylinders yet, but I will say this team has a lot of spunk and grit about them and we’re always going to grind for 7 innings. Because of this, we feel like we are going to be in position to win a lot of games.
“We know we’re going to play better going forward. We’re excited about what the next few weeks have in store for us and we are determined to reach our maximum potential.”
Next up for the Lady Tigers (7-0, 1-0 SCA) is a road game Tuesday at Mansfield and a key SCA home game Thursday against Mountain Grove.
HHS sophomore Katie Jo Chipps (with helmet) celebrates with teammates at home plate after hitting a 2-run homer during the bottom of the sixth inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Cabool in an SCA game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston.
HHS sophomore Madi Reed smack a 3-run double during the fourth inning of the Lady Tiger's win over Cabool in an SCA game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston. The ball hugged the right field line past first base and into the outfield.
HHS junior Mackenzie Holder (with white helmet) celebrates with teammates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the bottom of the sixth inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Cabool in an SCA game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston. Holder's homer was the second of back-to-back dingers.
HHS sophomore Aliyah Walker prepares to deliver a pitch during the Lady Tiger's win over Cabool in an SCA game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston.
HHS senior center fielder Jaden Stell prepares to catch a fly ball during the first inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Cabool in an SCA game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston.
HHS sophomore Karlee Curtis slides safely into second base for a steal during the first inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Cabool in an SCA game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston.
HHS third baseman Hannah Dzurick helps loosen up pitcher Aliyah Walker's arm prior to the second inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Cabool Thursday in Houston.
HHS catcher Katie Jo Chipps puts the squeeze on the third strike against Cabool batter Bailey Aaron during the third inning of the Lady Tigers' win in an SCA game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston.
HHS sophomore Madi Reed smack a 3-run double during the fourth inning of the Lady Tiger's win over Cabool in an SCA game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston. The ball hugged the right field line past first base and into the outfield.
HHS junior Mackenzie Holder (with white helmet) celebrates with teammates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the bottom of the sixth inning of the Lady Tigers' win over Cabool in an SCA game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston. Holder's homer was the second of back-to-back dingers.
