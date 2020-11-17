Three Houston High School players received South Central Association All-Conference recognition for the recently concluded 2020 season.
Junior Hannah Dzurick was named to the first team, freshman Angie Smith made the second team and sophomore Olivia Crites received honorable mention.
Other SCA first-team players included Josie Atkins, Olivia Scheets and Hailey Shannon of Cabool, Peyton Bush, Lexi Shumpert, Kelstin Roy and Aspen Smotherman of Liberty, and Ashlyn Jones of Willow Springs.
The rest of the second team consisted of Sarah Boyd of Ava, Alexis Hunter and Elizabeth Whetstine and Gracie Campbell of Cabool, Bre Daniels of Liberty, Kelsey Watson of Mountain Grove and Alyssa Von Allmen of Willow Springs.
Honorable mention was received by Baylan Alexander and Kaylee Downs of Ava, Abigail Chalfant of Cabool, Kenzie Daniels of Liberty, Reagan Hoerning and Campbell Welch of Mountain Grove, Avery Erway and Ashton Mink of Salem, Katie Wade of Thayer and Liz Sheehan of Willow Springs.
Atkins earned SCA Player of the Year honors and Cabool’s Julia Reaves was named Coach of the Year.
