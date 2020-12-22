In a game of contrasting styles, the Houston High School boys basketball team’s up-tempo approach overcame their opponent’s slower, more deliberate technique as the Tigers downed Plato 71-49 in a cross-county road game last Friday.
“We showed some good signs,” said HHS head coach Jim Moore. “I didn’t think we were as good as we need to be defensively, but offensively I thought there were times we played really well. We moved the ball well and got good shots and opportunities.”
Plato scored the first 4 points of the contest on a banker from short range by junior center Case McClure and a 15-foot jumper by sophomore forward Graham Todd. But the Tigers countered with full court defensive pressure and put together a 9-0 run powered a trio of short baskets and a blocked shot by junior post Korbyn Tune.
After leading 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers heated up from long range and drained five 3-pointers in the second period, including three by sophomore guard Garyn Hall. After Hall sank his third trey of the quarter with 57 seconds left, Houston took a commanding 38-20 lead into the break.
When Hall nailed another 3-ball with 4:46 remaining in the third quarter, the rout was on and Houston was on top 50-26. Hall connected from behind the arc again with 1:58 to go in the game to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the night at 71-46.
Four Tigers scored in double-figures in the contest. Franklin led the way with 18 points (including 10 in the third quarter), while Hall nailed five treys in the game and finished with a career-high 15. McNew also scored 15 points (including 12 in the first half), while Tune continued a weeks-long stretch of good play and added 12.
Many of the Tigers’ baskets were scored following assists (they had 15 in the game), as crisp ball movement in half-court situations and timely passes in transition helped result in points.
“Whenever we do that, we also shoot the ball better,” Moore said. “In the second quarter, we really started finding the range. But it’s fun when the guys get their teammates involved. We’ve been trying to preach a lot that it’s a ‘we shot, not a me shot,’ and it’s good to see when they have success doing that.”
Moore made a lineup change for the game, moving McNew to point guard and Hall to the 2-guard spot. The switch proved highly effective, as Hall had a huge night shooting from deep and McNew drove the lane and distributed the ball while also making several shots from long and medium range.
“That might be a night-to-night thing,” Moore said. “But putting Brody at the 1 and pushing the ball forward allows Garyn to get out wide, and he can shoot the ball; he showed that against Plato.
“Sometimes when you’re at that 1, you’re so worried about getting the ball down the floor, you forget to shoot it, or you don’t look for opportunities or don’t get as many opportunities.
“But I think the move paid off for us.”
The Eagles were without one of their key guards (who was sidelined with an injury) and they attempted to slow the pace down most of the way.
“I don’t think they want to play real fast right now,” Moore said, “but we were able to keep the tempo up and play at the pace we want. It was good to see how we dictated the pace instead of letting the other team do that. It’s to our advantage to keep things sped up.”
The Tigers recorded 12 steals in the game, and piled up 15 deflections.
“We talk about deflections all the time in practice,” Moore said, “because we think they’ll lead to steals – and if nothing else, it frustrates the other team.”
The Tigers capitalized on their height advantage to dominate the boards in the contest. Houston yanked down 50 rebounds in the game, led by Tune with 15 and Franklin and McNew each with 9. Junior forward Josh Smith had 7 rebounds, to go with 4 points and 4 assists.
“We’re a really long team,” Moore said, “and we think that will cause our opponents a lot of difficulty. It has to going into the second half of the season.”
Houston’s record now stands at 4-4 on the season.
“We think we’ve let a couple of games get away from us,” Moore said. “But at the same time you have to remember that besides Ty and Korbyn, we’re a new team. We have a lot of guys who are getting their first minutes at the varsity level and they’re still trying to learn each other – and I think you’re starting to see signs that they’re doing that.”
Tune agreed that the team is in a learning stage, and what’s happening now and what happens for the remainder of the regular season is basically a tune-up for a run in the postseason.
“We’re not where we should be,” he said, “but we have a lot of new guys and we’re just trying to learn how to play with each other. And we have a new coach, and we’re learning to play for him. But these games are just building up for our district games.
“We’re learning now for when district time comes, and by then, we’ll be good.”
The Tigers are in the Blue Bracket at the annual Blue and Gold tournament in Springfield, and will begin the event with a matchup against defending Class 2 state champion Hartville at noon this Saturday in JQH Arena at Missouri State University.
“I think you’re seeing more poised players now who are also more confident,” Moore said. “We’re trying to grow that confidence. We know we have the talent and ability, and we’re hoping to make some noise in that second half run.”
Surrounded by defenders, Houston sophomore guard Brody McNew pulls up in the lane before finishing a fast break during the first quarter of the Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato.
Players battle for a rebound during the Houston JV boys team’s win last Friday at Plato. From left, Plato freshman Oscar Phillips (2), Houston junior Dakota James (12), Plato freshman Lane Johnson and Houston sophomore Harold Lassiter (24).
Photos from the Houston High School boys basketball team's game at Plato, Friday, Dec. 18, in Plato, Mo.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Houston junior Korbyn Tune drives past Plato senior Anthony Efaw on a fast break during the first quarter of the Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
While being double-teamed by Plato’s Graham Todd (3) and Lane Cotrel, HHS junior guard Noah Gulick looks to pass on the baseline during the first quarter of the Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Plato junior Wyatt Cotrel (3) faces HHS senior Ty Franklin, right, and sophomore Garyn Hall as they apply trapping defensive pressure in the back court.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS junior Josh Smith shoots from 3-point range during the Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Houston sophomore guard Garyn Hall shoots during the first half of the Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Houston sophomore guard Garyn Hall makes a move with the ball during the first half of the Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato. Hall sank five 3-point shots in the game a scored a career-high 15 points.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS senior guard Evan Fisher shoots from 3-point range during the second quarter of the Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato. The shot was good and was one of five treys Houston sank in the period.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Houston senior Ty Franklin slings a pass on the baseline past Plato junior Case McClure.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS junior guard Noah Gulick is fouled from behind by Plato junior center Case McClure.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Surrounded by defenders, Houston sophomore guard Brody McNew maneuvers with the ball during the second half of the Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Double-teamed by Plato freshman Bryce Casey, left, and Graham Todd, Houston sophomore guard Brody McNew maneuvers with the ball during the second half of the Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Defended by Plato senior Anthony Efaw, Houston junior Korbyn Tune prepares to finish a fast break with a layup during the first quarter of the Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS junior Noah Gulick goes up for a basket during the Tigers' win Dec. 18 at Plato.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS senior Ty Frnaklin goes up for a basket during the Tigers' win Dec. 18 at Plato.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS freshman John Kimrey drives toward the basket on a fast break during the fourth quarter of the JV Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Houston junior P.J. Mister prepares to shoot from close range while being guarded by Plato freshman Jason Turner during the fourth quarter of the JV Tigers’ win last Friday.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS freshman John Kimrey shoots from the lane during the fourth quarter of the JV Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Players battle for a rebound during the Houston JV boys team’s win last Friday at Plato. From left, Plato freshman Oscar Phillips (2), Houston junior Dakota James (12), Plato freshman Lane Johnson and Houston sophomore Harold Lassiter (24).
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS freshman Stone Jackson shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter of the JV Tigers’ win last Friday at Plato.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
