Basketball coaches have for many years preached to their players about the importance of making free throws.
That concept was on full display last Saturday afternoon in Salem, as the Houston High School boys basketball team sank 13-of-17 foul shots in the fourth quarter of a South Central Association conference game on the way to posting a 61-49 victory over their namesakes from Dent County.
The season finale for both squads featured several momentum swings and multiple lead changes before the visiting Tigers put it away late.
After sophomore guard Brody McNew sank an 18-foot jump shot with 5:10 left in the second quarter, Houston enjoyed a 21-14 lead. But Salem erased the deficit before halftime and held a slim 27-26 advantage at the break.
The visiting Tigers built a 38-33 lead after junior center Korbyn tune sank a pair of free throws with 1:39 to go in the third period, but Salem scored the next 9 points in the game and went ahead 42-38 after 6-9 senior center Lucas Morrison nailed a 3-pointer at the outset of the fourth quarter.
After Tune stole the ball at half court and took it to the hole for a layup, Houston was up 48-44 with 4:02 remaining in the contest.
As the clocked showed less than a minute, the Tigers added to the advantage with a successful parade to the free throw line. Before the final horn sounded, Franklin had converted 5 foul shots down the stretch, including one with 12 seconds to go that wrapped up the scoring for the game, the season and his career.
Tune led all scorers in the game with 21 points, while also grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking 5 shots. The 6-5, 235-pound center rejected 3 shots in the second quarter, including two by Salem’s 6-9 senior center Lucas Morrison.
In his final game with Houston, senior forward Ty Franklin poured in 17 points in the second half and finished with 19.
“I was pleased to see him finish his career the way he did,” Moore said. “He was a big reason why we were able to finish the game. He scored well, rebounded well, pushed the ball well and guarded well.
“The last half of his career was probably his best! What a way to finish!”
McNew and junior forward Noah Gulick each added 7 points for the visiting Tigers.
Morrison led Salem in scoring with 15 points, while senior forward Ethan Simpson and freshman guard Bryson had 8 apiece.
The host Tigers sank only 6-of-14 free throws in the contest, and didn’t shoot from the stripe at all in the fourth quarter.
“I’m proud of our poise when it was what we call ‘winning time,’” Moore said. “Every time they took the lead, we answered. When we got the lead late, we finished the game.”
Moore said he stresses to his players that there are four things they must do to win big games: Guard, rebound, keep your turnovers down and make free throws (especially late). In addition to having success at the foul line, Houston committed only 11 total turnovers, out-rebounded Salem 32-18 and played tough defense for essentially the entire 32 minutes.
“I would say it was one of our best efforts all year,” Moore said.
Moore said he thought Tune played his best game of the season.
“He played both ends of the floor,” Moore said. “He did an outstanding job on their big kid; he made it tough for him to get touches and contested everything the kid did get. And offensively Korbyn ran the floor well, posted up strong, wasn’t intimidated by their big kid, and finished shots by the goal. He also rebounded on both ends of the floor very well.
“I’m really proud of how Korbyn played.”
The victory snapped Houston’s 6-game losing streak.
“Winning always feels good,” Moore said. “It sets the tone for our offseason workouts and builds some excitement for what we could be next year. Essentially we were playing for pride and for Ty. I was pleased with our efforts in both of those categories.”
IN A DEEP HOLE EARLY
In an SCA contest on Tuesday of last week at Willow Springs, Houston fell 70-52.
Sinking a high percentage shots, the host Bears controlled the game in the first half and led 21-9 at the end of the first quarter and 37-20 at the break.
The Tigers played the Bears virtually even-up in the second half, but the damage had already been done.
“We got pushed around a little in the first half,” Moore said. “The second half was a much more solid effort; we held our own, but we just dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half to overcome.”
Tune led Houston in scoring in the game with 12 points, while McNew had 11 and Franklin added 8. Franklin also led the Tigers in rebounding with 7 and blocked 4 shots.
Junior guard Owen Duddridge led Willow Springs in scoring with 19 points, while junior post Scottie Osborne had 13.
The Bears had 10 different players score in the contest, while seven Tigers generated points.
Willow Springs won the battle in several statistical categories, including rebounds (33-25), assists (13-5) and steals (11-6). The Bears also committed only 15 turnovers while Houston had 25.
Both of the Tigers’ games last week were originally scheduled for the prior week, but were postponed due to wintry weather.
The Tigers finished the season at 10-14 overall and 1-5 in SCA play.
“I really enjoyed his group of guys,” Moore said. “We have good kids and that always makes a season more enjoyable. I liked our effort for most of the year. We played hard and practiced well most of the year.
“But I wish we would have won more games. We were in position to win several more than we did. We have to get tougher and have more grit to finish off those 50-50 games that could go either way. We have to get more skilled, and we will."
Summer workouts are only a few short months away.
“I can’t wait to get back in the gym with the guys that are coming back and improve," Moore said. "This off-season will be intense for us, but I believe the group of guys coming back will embrace it and you will see the positive results next season!”
