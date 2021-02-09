Noah drives

HHS junior Noah Gulick drives around Liberty sophomore Lucas Frazier during the third quarter of the Tigers’ loss in an SCA game last Friday night in Hiett Gymnasium.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

A three-game home stand last week didn’t turn out well for the Houston High School boys basketball team.

The Tigers began the stretch with a 94-37 loss to Thayer in a South Central Association conference game on Tuesday, and then fell 62-52 to Laquey in a non-conference tilt on Thursday before being defeated by Liberty, 77-50, in an SCA game on Friday.

The Tigers fell way behind early in the game against Thayer, as the visiting Bobcats (who came into the contest as the fourth-ranked Class 3 team in Missouri and boasting a 16-1 record) ran out to a 32-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

PJ drives

HHS junior forward P.J. Mister drives the baseline while being guarded by Thayer junior Keaton Nicholson during the first half of an SCA game on Tuesday of last week in Hiett Gymnasium.

With crisp, quick ball movement involving several mobile, athletic players, Thayer increased the lead to 59-21 at halftime. Junior guard Gage Pitts did most of the damage in onslaught, draining seven 3-pointers and scoring 30 points in the half on his way to finishing with a game-high 34.

Sophomore guard Brody McNew led the Tigers in scoring in the game with 15 points, while junior forward Noah Gulick had 6 and senior forward Ty Franklin added 5.

Houston committed 20 turnovers in the contest, while Thayer had only 8. With the score already lopsided, the three-man officiating crew called 13 fouls on the Tigers in the third period and only 4 on the Bobcats.

With both teams’ reserves playing most of the fourth quarter, Houston was held without a field goal in the period.

Thayer sank a total of 11 treys in the victory.

MISSING WEAPONRY

The Tigers were shorthanded in the contest against Laquey, as four players were sidelined for various reasons. Included in the absentees were two of the squad’s leaders in both scoring and rebounding.

Moore was in turn forced to adjust his starting lineup and rotation scheme. It worked for a while, as Houston held 2-point leads at the end of the first quarter and at halftime after the two teams took turns leading on multiple occasions throughout the half.

McNew opened the third quarter by drilling a 3-pointer to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 30-25. But the visiting Hornets responded with a 15-5 run and led 40-35 after senior forward Jason Young sank back-to-back driving layups late in the period.

Laquey built a 52-42 lead with 5:20 to go on a 3-point play by 5-6 senior guard Jayden Bell, and held off the Tigers the rest of the way.

Brody reverse

HHS sophomore guard Brody McNew puts up a reverse layup during the first quarter of the Tigers' loss to Laquey last Thursday in Hiett Gymnasium.

McNew carried the bulk of the Tigers’ offensive load, sinking six 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 28 points. Junior forward Tanner Lee – who was in the starting lineup – scored a career-high 11 points for Houston, while junior Hunter McKinney – also a starter in the contest – hit two treys and finished with 6.

The Hornets were led in scoring by 6-1 senior forward Jason Young with 17 points, while the diminutive Bell finished with 15 and 6-3 senior Nathan Fowers added 10.

Laquey (11-7 after the game) easily won the battle of the boards in the game, and many of the Hornets’ rebounds came on the offensive end and resulted in second-chance points.

The Tigers didn’t help themselves at the charity stripe, sinking only 5-of-13 free throws in the contest, while Laquey went 10-for-15 at the line.

MORE SCA WOES

Still without two key starters, Houston fell behind early against Liberty and trailed 23-9 at the end of the first quarter and 39-18 at halftime.

The visiting Eagles increased their advantage to 65-36 after three quarters and coasted home from there.

Two players scored in double figures for Houston in the contest. McNew had 14 points, while McKinney sank three 3-pointers in the third period and added a career-high 11.

Hunter drives

Shadowed by Liberty junior Deion Lee (1), HHS junior Hunter McKinney drives toward the basket during the first quarter of the Tigers’ loss in an SCA game last Friday night in Hiett Gymnasium.

Freshman guard Terrell Gaines went 7-for-7 at the free throw line and finished with 16 points to lead Liberty in scoring, while sophomore guard Drew Ripko had 13 (all in the first half).

Both teams took pretty good care of the ball in the contest, as Houston committed 9 turnovers and Liberty had only 6.

“We had a tough week,” said Tigers head coach Jim Moore. “We had several injuries and a couple of discipline issues we had to deal with. We had five athletes out for one thing or another. 

“The positive is it gave other players opportunities to get some valuable playing time and experience. Hopefully it helps when we get everyone back for the final district run the next couple of weeks.”

Houston (8-12, 0-3 SCA after the week’s results) was scheduled to host county rival and SCA foe Cabool on Tuesday of this week, but the game was postponed due to weather and will be rescheduled. The Tigers wrap up the regular season next week with SCA road games Tuesday at Willow Springs and Friday at Salem.

PHOTOS: HHS boys basketball vs. Liberty

Photos from the Houston High School boys basketball teams game agains Liberty, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 (in Houston, Mo.).

1 of 19

PHOTOS: HHS boys hoops vs. Laquey

Photos from a Houston High School boys basketball team's game against Laquey, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 (in Houston, Mo.).

1 of 24

PHOTOS: HHS boys hoops vs. Thayer

Photos from a high school boys basketball game between Houston and Thayer, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 (in Houston, Mo.).

1 of 22

Staff writer

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story?