HHS junior Noah Gulick drives around Liberty sophomore Lucas Frazier during the third quarter of the Tigers’ loss in an SCA game last Friday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
A three-game home stand last week didn’t turn out well for the Houston High School boys basketball team.
The Tigers began the stretch with a 94-37 loss to Thayer in a South Central Association conference game on Tuesday, and then fell 62-52 to Laquey in a non-conference tilt on Thursday before being defeated by Liberty, 77-50, in an SCA game on Friday.
The Tigers fell way behind early in the game against Thayer, as the visiting Bobcats (who came into the contest as the fourth-ranked Class 3 team in Missouri and boasting a 16-1 record) ran out to a 32-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
With crisp, quick ball movement involving several mobile, athletic players, Thayer increased the lead to 59-21 at halftime. Junior guard Gage Pitts did most of the damage in onslaught, draining seven 3-pointers and scoring 30 points in the half on his way to finishing with a game-high 34.
Sophomore guard Brody McNew led the Tigers in scoring in the game with 15 points, while junior forward Noah Gulick had 6 and senior forward Ty Franklin added 5.
Houston committed 20 turnovers in the contest, while Thayer had only 8. With the score already lopsided, the three-man officiating crew called 13 fouls on the Tigers in the third period and only 4 on the Bobcats.
With both teams’ reserves playing most of the fourth quarter, Houston was held without a field goal in the period.
Thayer sank a total of 11 treys in the victory.
MISSING WEAPONRY
The Tigers were shorthanded in the contest against Laquey, as four players were sidelined for various reasons. Included in the absentees were two of the squad’s leaders in both scoring and rebounding.
Moore was in turn forced to adjust his starting lineup and rotation scheme. It worked for a while, as Houston held 2-point leads at the end of the first quarter and at halftime after the two teams took turns leading on multiple occasions throughout the half.
McNew opened the third quarter by drilling a 3-pointer to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the game at 30-25. But the visiting Hornets responded with a 15-5 run and led 40-35 after senior forward Jason Young sank back-to-back driving layups late in the period.
Laquey built a 52-42 lead with 5:20 to go on a 3-point play by 5-6 senior guard Jayden Bell, and held off the Tigers the rest of the way.
McNew carried the bulk of the Tigers’ offensive load, sinking six 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 28 points. Junior forward Tanner Lee – who was in the starting lineup – scored a career-high 11 points for Houston, while junior Hunter McKinney – also a starter in the contest – hit two treys and finished with 6.
The Hornets were led in scoring by 6-1 senior forward Jason Young with 17 points, while the diminutive Bell finished with 15 and 6-3 senior Nathan Fowers added 10.
Laquey (11-7 after the game) easily won the battle of the boards in the game, and many of the Hornets’ rebounds came on the offensive end and resulted in second-chance points.
The Tigers didn’t help themselves at the charity stripe, sinking only 5-of-13 free throws in the contest, while Laquey went 10-for-15 at the line.
MORE SCA WOES
Still without two key starters, Houston fell behind early against Liberty and trailed 23-9 at the end of the first quarter and 39-18 at halftime.
The visiting Eagles increased their advantage to 65-36 after three quarters and coasted home from there.
Two players scored in double figures for Houston in the contest. McNew had 14 points, while McKinney sank three 3-pointers in the third period and added a career-high 11.
Freshman guard Terrell Gaines went 7-for-7 at the free throw line and finished with 16 points to lead Liberty in scoring, while sophomore guard Drew Ripko had 13 (all in the first half).
Both teams took pretty good care of the ball in the contest, as Houston committed 9 turnovers and Liberty had only 6.
“We had a tough week,” said Tigers head coach Jim Moore. “We had several injuries and a couple of discipline issues we had to deal with. We had five athletes out for one thing or another.
“The positive is it gave other players opportunities to get some valuable playing time and experience. Hopefully it helps when we get everyone back for the final district run the next couple of weeks.”
Houston (8-12, 0-3 SCA after the week’s results) was scheduled to host county rival and SCA foe Cabool on Tuesday of this week, but the game was postponed due to weather and will be rescheduled. The Tigers wrap up the regular season next week with SCA road games Tuesday at Willow Springs and Friday at Salem.
HHS sophomore Garyn Hall goes up for shot in the lane during third quarter of the Tigers' loss to Liberty Friday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
During a ceremony between the junior varsity and varsity games Tuesday night in Hiett Gymnasium, HHS boys basketball head coach Jim Moore, center, stands with athletic director Brent Hall, left, and principal Dr. Justin Copley after being presented a plaque recognizing his 300 wins as a varsity high school basketball head coach. Moore reached the mark when the Tigers beat Van Buren on Jan. 18 in the first round of the annual Cabool Classic tournament.
Defended by Thayer senior Jayce Haven (5), HHS senior forward Ty Franklin looks to pass during the first quarter of an SCA game Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS junior forward P.J. Mister makes a move in the post while being guarded by Thayer junior Keaton Nicholson during the first half of an SCA game Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS junior forward P.J. Mister drives the baseline while being guarded by Thayer junior Keaton Nicholson during the first half of an SCA game Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS junior forward P.J. Mister makes a move in the post while being guarded by Thayer junior Keaton Nicholson during the first half of an SCA game Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS sophomore guard Brody McNew makes a move with the ball during the second quarter of the Tigers' loss to Thayer Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS junior forward Noah Gulick puts up a shot from the lane during the third quarter of the JV Tigers' loss to Thayer Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS junior Tanner Lee shoots from 3-point range over Thayer sophomore Mason Sorrell during the fourth quarter of the Tigers' loss Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS sophomore guard Brody McNew rises high for a shot during the second half of the Tigers' loss to Thayer Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
During a ceremony between the junior varsity and varsity games Tuesday night in Hiett Gymnasium, HHS boys basketball head coach Jim Moore, center, stands with athletic director Brent Hall, left, and principal Dr. Justin Copley after being presented a plaque recognizing his 300 wins as a varsity high school basketball head coach. Moore reached the mark when the Tigers beat Van Buren on Jan. 18 in the first round of the annual Cabool Classic tournament.
HHS sophomore post Harold Lassiter puts up a shot from the lane during the third quarter of the JV Tigers' loss to Thayer Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS junior forward P.J. Mister eyes the hoop in traffic during the JV Tigers' game against Thayer Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS junior shoots from 3-point range during the second half of the JV Tigers' game against Thayer Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS sophomore guard Dakota James rises for a layup during the fourth quarter of the JV Tigers' loss to Thayer Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
HHS freshman John Kimrey puts up a shot during the fourth quarter of the JV Tigers' loss to Thayer Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
