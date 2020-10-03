HHS leaders

HHS senior Ty Franklin (23) and junior Bailey Hurst (8) lead the Tigers onto the field prior to Friday’s SCA game at Ava. Both players suffered serious injuries on back-to-back plays in the third quarter.

 DOUG DAVISON

Over the years, the efforts of many a football team have been hindered by turnovers or injuries.

The Houston High School squad fell victim to both in a South Central Association game Friday night at Ava, as the Tigers committed three turnovers in the first half and lost two team leaders to injury on back-to-back plays in the third quarter on the way to a 22-8 loss on Silvey Field at C.E. Harlan Stadium.

With about 8:40 left in the third period, HHS senior quarterback Ty Franklin was hit hard on a running play and sustained a broken clavicle (collar bone). He was able to walk of the field under his own power, but head coach Eric Sloan was forced to insert largely untested freshman Wyatt Hughes as Franklin’s replacement. 

Ty hurt

With his right arm in a sling, HHS senior Ty Franklin prepares to leave the field after sustaining a collar bone injury during the third quarter of an SCA game Friday night at Ava.

On the next play, Hughes handed the ball to junior running back Bailey Hurst, who suffered a knee injury while changing direction on the grass surface and was taken away on a stretcher by an ambulance crew. It was a deja vu moment for Hurst, who missed much of the 2019 season due to a neck injury in a game at Cabool.

Bailey hurt

Ambulance crew members tend to HHS junior Bailey Hurst after he sustained a serious knee injury during the third quarter of Friday night’s SCA game at Ava.

Prior to the health-related calamities, Houston had offered plenty of help to the host Bears by turning the ball over twice on interceptions and once on a fumble in the first half.

Things started well for the Tigers, as they finished a 10-play drive (all rushing plays) with a 1-yard touchdown run by Hurst with 4:41 to go in the first period. After Hurst ran for a 2-point conversion, Houston was ahead 8-0.

The Bears answered in a hurry and scored on their first play from scrimmage on a halfback pass play, as junior running back Blayne Mendel tossed a bomb down the right side to a wide open senior wide receiver Payton Evans for a 71-yard touchdown. The Tigers’ defense then stopped Ava’s 2-point run attempt and Houston was still ahead at 8-6.

NICE TACKLE

HHS junior defensive lineman Alex Swallow (65) wraps up Ava junior quarterback Zach Richards for a tackle during the first quarter of the Tigers’ road loss on Friday night. Assisting Swallow are senior Trevor Mitchell (72) and sophomore Harold Lassiter.

With time running down in the first quarter, Evans (at defensive back) intercepted a pass and returned the ball 34 yards to the Houston 28-yard line. The Bears capitalized early in the second period and took the lead on a short TD run by senior fullback Zack Miller. 

After a failed 2-point conversion pass, Ava held a 12-8 advantage.

Neither team scored in the injury-marred third quarter, but the host Bears took control late in the final period.

At the 4:27 mark, the Tigers had possession deep in their own territory and Hughes dropped back to pass from the end zone. The young QB’s introduction to high school varsity football was augmented when a pair of defenders wrapped him up and took him down for a safety to put Ava up 14-8.

Wyatt QB

HS freshman quarterback Wyatt Hughes barks out signals to his teammates during the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ loss Friday night at Ava.

Moments later, the Bears (4-2, 3-1 SCA) made the most of the ensuing possession when junior quarterback Zach Richards broke tackles and ran 40 yards down the right side for a touchdown. After Richards tacked on a 2-point conversion run, Ava led 22-8.

The Tigers’ final possession ended with an incomplete pass on a 4th-and-6 play at their own 40-yard line.

Next up for Houston (2-2, 0-2 SCA) is a Homecoming Night game against Willow Springs Oct. 9 in Tiger Stadium.

Hurst scores

Junior running back Bailey Hurst enters the end zone for Houston’s lone touchdown in an SCA contest Friday at Ava.
HAND OFF

Houston quarterback Ty Franklin (23) prepares to hand the ball to running back Bailey Hurst (8) during the second quarter of the Tigers’ loss Friday at Ava.
Take a knee

For the second straight play, Houston players take a knee as a teammate is tended to due to serious injury in the third quarter Friday night at Ava.
Team

Quarterback Ty Franklin, head coach Eric Sloan and other members of the HHS football team focus on officiating Friday night at Ava.

 

Staff writer

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald.

