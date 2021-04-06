A 4-run rally in the first inning turned out to be just enough, as the Houston High School baseball team defeated Mountain Grove 4-3 in a South Central Association game Monday at Tiger Field.
“We took advantage of an opportunity and held on,” said HHS head coach Brent Hall.
The Tigers’ decisive rally began with a manufactured run when sophomore Garyn Hall was walked by Panthers’ starting pitcher Hunter Means, stole second, took third on a wild pitch and then scored on a ground ball to short by senior Alex Castleman.
Houston went ahead 2-0 when senior catcher Cody Allen drove home sophomore right fielder Ryan Wolfe (who had also reached base on a walk). After an early pitching change, the Tigers took a 3-0 lead on an RBI bloop single to center by senior third baseman Trevor Mitchell.
Mitchell promptly stole second, and sophomore second baseman Danny Venable joined him on the base paths via a walk issued by Panthers reliever Jackson Raney. After the pair executed a double-steal called by Hall, Mitchell scored Houston’s fourth and final run on an error by Mountain Grove shortstop Bryce Stenzel.
The visiting Panthers got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI double by Means. They then added 2 more runs in the fifth frame on an RBI base hit by sophomore second baseman Drew Vaughn and an infield single by freshman left fielder Gatlin Keeling.
The Tigers protected their lead with a couple of key plays during the inning. On Vaughn’s hit, Houston left fielder Wiley Sisco threw out Stenzel at third base. Moments later, Allen gunned down Vaughn as he tried to steal second.
The Panthers’ rally ended with the bases loaded when Sisco snagged a line drive in left-center hit by freshman catcher Hoyt Matthews.
Castleman started on the mound for Houston and went 5 innings, allowing 2 earned runs on 8 hits and 2 walks, while striking out 5. Hall took over in the sixth inning, and finished the game by allowing no runs on 2 hits, while fanning 3 and walking none.
The Tigers made the most of their scant base runners in the contest, as their batters generated only 2 hits and earned 4 walks. The Panthers finished with 10 hits, with Vaughn going 3-for-4.
“We need to learn how to add on and continue to put pressure on teams throughout the game,” coach Hall said.
The Tigers’ victory was their second over Mountain Grove this season, as they also beat the Panthers during the Houston Wood Bat Tournament on March 27.
Last Thursday, Houston traveled to Bradleyville and went on a scoring binge against the host Eagles, winning 25-0. The run total was the highest by any team coached by Hall during his 23-plus years at the helm of HHS baseball.
Houston is ranked fifth in the April 5 Missouri Baseball Coaches Association poll.
In a flurry of SCA games, the Tigers (5-1) host Thayer on Thursday of this week, travel to Mountain View to face Liberty on Monday, and then take on Cabool next Thursday in Houston.
