Down 14-11 in the fifth set with host Willow Springs serving, the Houston High School volleyball team was barely clinging to life in a South Central Association road game Thursday night.
But as the old sports saying goes, “it ain’t over 'til it’s over.”
The Lady Tigers proceeded to score 5 straight points to win the set 16-14 in overtime and take the game 3 sets to 2. The victory was Houston’s third straight in SCA competition and 7th overall in the last 10 games.
“That was a fun, intense game,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “We were back and forth all night and it was awesome to pull out the win at the end!”
Sophomore Olivia Crites was serving during the epic comeback.
“She handled that pressure well,” Richardson said.
The two teams traded set wins throughout the contest. Houston took the first set 27-25 in overtime, Willow won the second set 25-20, the Lady Tigers triumphed in the third set 25-19 and the Lady Bears sent the game to a fifth set with a 25-18 victory in set No. 4.
The lead changed hands several times in all five sets, as the red-hot Lady Tigers and talented Lady Bears went toe-to-toe at the net, sent kill after kill past their opponents and kept mistakes to a minimum.
As has been the case in every outing this season, several Lady Tigers played key roles in the game.
Junior Sarah Purcell made her presence known at the net all night and finished with 6 blocks, while also leading the offense by slamming a season-high 17 kills. Junior Hannah Dzurick continued her season-long offensive onslaught by smacking 16 kills, while also recording 20 assists, 21 digs and a pair of aces.
Houston’s front line gave Willow Springs fits throughout the contest, as Crites and freshman Kelsey Pritchett each had 5 big blocks. Junior Mali Brookshire once again helped start numerous offensive plays with 28 digs, while freshman Angie Smith had 19 digs, sophomore Aliyah Walker had 17 assists and senior Kellsi Gayer served up 2 aces.
While Gayer was serving midway through the third set, Houston scored 7 consecutive points to take a 17-12 lead on the way to winning the set.
The Lady Tigers actually led 3-0 early in the decisive fifth set before the Lady Bears gained momentum and had Houston on the ropes. But the Lady Tigers got the ball back on a Willow Springs error and went on to secure the unlikely victory.
As the dramatic final moments unfolded, the 5-11 ¼ Purcell recorded a key block to bring Houston within a point at 14-13. After another error by the Lady Bears tied the score at 14 and sent the set into overtime, the Lady Tigers then took a 15-14 lead on a huge kill by Smith. Houston wrapped up the game when Purcell won a battle at the net and the ball fell to the floor on Willow Springs’ side.
The Lady Tigers played in a tournament last Saturday at Licking, and then played games Monday at home and Tuesday at Ava before traveling Thursday to Willow Springs.
“These girls were worn out,” Richardson said. “They dug deep and played with heart to take that win.”
HOUSTON NOTCHES SCA WIN AT AVA
On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers turned in another huge performance by prevailing 3-1 in an SCA game at Ava.
The host Lady Bears won the first set in overtime 26-24, but Houston responded by winning the next three sets, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20.
The attacking trio of Dzurick, Crites and Smith continued a recent run of piling up kills, as Dzurick belted 16, Crites banged down 13 and Smith smacked 11.
Brookshire had 33 digs (and 2.53 passing rating), while Smith contributed a season-high 31 digs, Dzurick had 25 assists and senior Gayer scored on 4 aces.
Up front, Pritchett kept up a recent run of strong showings with 3 big blocks.
“This was a really good win for us,” Richardson said. “The first set was back and forth till the very end and we ended up losing, but the girls handled the pressure and came back strong. Early in the year, we wouldn't have handled the pressure at the end of the game.
“I'm so proud of their fight and mental toughness. Ava is a good team and it was great to win on the road.”
Next up for Houston (9-9-3, 3-2 SCA) is an SCA home game Monday against Thayer that was rescheduled from Sept. 24 due to COVID-19. The same two teams will meet the following Monday in the first round of the Class 2 District 8 tournament at Cabool.
The Lady Tigers continue their busiest stretch of the season by traveling to Salem for another SCA game on Tuesday (Oct. 20).
“We’re really hitting our stride,” Richardson said. “I’m so proud of the girls’ heart and fight this week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.