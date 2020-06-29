Houston High School volleyball head coach Loran Richardson has announced dates and times for her annual volleyball camp.
All sessions will take place in Hiett Gymnasium from Monday, July 13 through Wednesday, July 15.
Grades 1-3 will go from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the cost for registration is $15.
Grades 4-6 will go from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., also for $15.
Grades 7-8 will go from 11 a.m. to noon, with a registration fee of $20.
All participants will receive a T-shirt. Registration will be at the beginning of each age group’s first session.
