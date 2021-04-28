Houston School District athletes will enjoy a special night this Sunday.
A dinner and awards program called the H-Club ESPYs will be held in Hiett Gymnasium. It will be patterned after the annual ESPYs program on ESPN.
The event is being sponsored by coaches Jake Brookshire and Loran Richardson.
Brookshire said theme will resemble a “sports prom” and attendees will arrive in formal dress. The response has been good; as of last week, about 100 student athletes had signed up to attend, out of 125 total.
Awards in several categories will be presented, including Athletes of the Year, Mr. and Mrs. Tiger, academic achievement and more. Three-sport athletes will also be honored, and the Head Coach of the Year and Assistant/Middle School Coach of the Year will be recognized.
There will also be a surprise guest speaker.
“We hope this is a night to remember for all of our athletes,” Brookshire said, “and it makes them feel proud to be a Tiger.”
The H-Club ESPYs is expected to become an annual event. The dinner (catered by Savor Grill) will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Only athletes and a select other people will be allowed in the gym, but the awards portion will be streamed live online at www.houstonherald.com/live.
