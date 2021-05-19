4x400 team

Runners with the HHS boys 4x400 relay team celebrate after qualifying for state by finishing fourth at the sectional meet last Saturday at Sarcoxie. From left, Hunter McKinney, Nathan Garnica, PJ Mister and Noah Gulick.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Houston High School had several athletes competing in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 Sectional 3 Track Meet last Saturday in Sarcoxie.

Thanks to their performances at the 28-team event, seven HHS boys and one girl qualified to compete in the Class 2 State Championship Meet Friday (May 21) in Jefferson City.

On the girls side, sophomore Makenzi Arthur won the javelin to move on to state.

Mak throws the javelin

HHS sophomore Makenzi Arthur prepares to throw the javelin during competition at the Class 2 District 5 championship meet at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar. Arthur placed second in the event and went on to win it at the state sectionals meet last Saturday at Sarcoxie.

Two HHS boys relay teams will compete this week as the 4x200 squad of Evan Fisher-Koch, PJ Mister, Ty Franklin and Nathan Garnica finished second and the 4x400 quartet of Hunter McKinney, Noah Gulick, Mister and Garnica placed fourth.

Houston senior Chris Cichon will also be in action this week after placing fourth in the discus at sectionals.

HHS track teams

Members of the 2021 Houston High School boys and girls track and field teams. Front row, from left, Addison Cook, Miah Bressie, Jordyn Lay, Janessa Foster, Olivia Crites, Makenzi Arthur, Karly Drake, Gracie Tottingham, Tyra Fisher and Honey Hickman. Middle row, Zander Scholz, Nick Washko, Noah Gulick, Ty Franklin, Harold Lassiter, Chris Cichon, Hunter McKinney, Evan Fisher-Koch and Zach Williams. Back row, PJ Mister, Nathan Garnica, Damien Hosna, Hunter Harrington, Corbin Boldon, Kaelan Ireland and Isaac Choate. Not shown: Darius Ross, Ebin Smith and Garrett Bieller.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments