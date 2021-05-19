Houston High School had several athletes competing in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 Sectional 3 Track Meet last Saturday in Sarcoxie.
Thanks to their performances at the 28-team event, seven HHS boys and one girl qualified to compete in the Class 2 State Championship Meet Friday (May 21) in Jefferson City.
On the girls side, sophomore Makenzi Arthur won the javelin to move on to state.
Two HHS boys relay teams will compete this week as the 4x200 squad of Evan Fisher-Koch, PJ Mister, Ty Franklin and Nathan Garnica finished second and the 4x400 quartet of Hunter McKinney, Noah Gulick, Mister and Garnica placed fourth.
Houston senior Chris Cichon will also be in action this week after placing fourth in the discus at sectionals.
