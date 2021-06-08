Seven players on the 2021 Houston High School baseball team have received All-Conference recognition from voting by South Central Association coaches.

Tigers named to the All-SCA first team are seniors Alex Castleman (infield) and Cody Allen (catcher), and sophomores Garyn Hall (pitcher) and Ryan Wolfe (outfield). Senior Trevor Mitchell was named to the second team (infield), while sophomores Danny Venable (infield) and Colton Stewart (infield) received honorable mention.

Castleman, Allen, Hall and Wolfe also received All-District recognition.

The Tigers finished the season with an overall record of 16-4 and went 6-1 in SCA play to share the conference championship with Ava.

