It wasn’t necessarily a thing of beauty, but the Houston High School football team notched a nonconference road victory Friday night by taking a four-hour bus ride and beating Midway 14-7 at Cleveland, Mo.
“That one wasn’t pretty,” said HHS head coach Eric Sloan, “but we’ll take them any way we can get them right now.”
As has been the case in every outing so far in 2020, Houston had to deal with turnovers in the contest, as the Tigers gave the host Vikings the ball twice on fumbles and once on an interception. Both fumbles came in the first quarter, once on the first drive of the game on a play right after junior running back Zach Fuwell had scampered 35 yards to the Midway 35-yard line, and again on a high snap at the Vikings’ 33-yard line as the Tigers offense was in the midst of a sustained drive.
Houston finally capitalized on a possession in the second quarter, and took a 6-0 lead after several successful rushing plays capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run on a keeper by junior quarterback Korbyn Tune (who took over under center after senior Ty Franklin suffered a season-ending injury the previous week at Ava). After senior Trevor Mitchell converted the point-after kick, Houston led 7-0 with 7:07 to go in the period.
The Tigers’ defense faced several challenges throughout the contest, including late in the first half when the offense turned the ball over on downs at the Houston 33-yard line with 2:10 to go. But the Vikings’ were stifled from there, and the score stayed the same at the break.
The Tigers committed their third turnover early in the third period on an interception to give Midway possession on the Houston 35-yard line with about 9 minutes to go. But the visitors’ defense rose up and the Vikings' offense was denied again.
The Tigers eventually doubled their lead on a 32-yard touchdown run straight up the middle by junior Bailey Hurst and another extra point kick by Mitchell with about 2:40 left in the third quarter.
Midway (1-3) got back into the ballgame with a drive late in the third period that culminated with a 1-yard TD run by senior running back Mason Adams on the first play of the fourth quarter. When Adams converted an extra point kick, the Vikings trailed 14-7.
Hurst returned the ensuing kick off 75 yards into the end zone, but a holding penalty brought all the way back to the Houston 25-yard line.
Neither team’s offense could generate much the rest of the way, as the relatively small Midway defensive line finished a strong game-long performance and the Tigers D closed out a classic bend-but-don’t-break outing. HHS senior lineman Chris Cichon came up big by sacking Vikings senior quarterback Cole Young for a key 7-yard loss late in the contest.
The game ended with Houston (3-2) in possession and Tune taking a knee at about the Tigers 40-yard line with 25 seconds to go.
Sloan kept the offense fairly close-to-the-vest in the game and stuck mainly with the ground game, as Tune threw only three passes, completing two and having one intercepted.
The contest marked the first-ever meeting between the two teams. It was made possible when Willow Springs opted out of a game at Houston due to concerns related to COVID-19.
Prior to the game, the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s complicated formula for district tournament seedings actually had Houston on top of the Class 2 District 3 standings. The Tigers’ next two scheduled games will be crucial to protecting that ranking (and securing a home game in the first round of the district playoffs for the second straight year), as the slate includes South Central Association contests next Friday at Mountain Grove and Oct. 23 in Tiger Stadium against Liberty.
Should the Oct. 23 game take place, it would be Houston’s first home game of the season and would likely feature Homecoming, Senior Night and the Tiger Pride Marching Band’s first performance of 2020.
