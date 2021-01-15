Getting significant contributions from numerous players on both ends of the floor, the Houston High School girls basketball team downed Liberty 76-71 in a South Central Association game Thursday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
The win was the Lady Tigers’ fourth straight and third in three tries in SCA play, and it kept the squad’s home record unblemished at 5-0.
“I feel like we’re starting to realize that we’re pretty good team and learning how to win,” said head coach Brent Kell. “With a mixture of veteran players and young players, I think that we’re helping each other to understand how to win and compete every night.”
The visiting Lady Eagles led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter in the back-and-forth affair, but Houston racked up 22 points in the second period to hold a 39-31 halftime advantage. The Lady Tigers’ surge was fueled by a 9-point scoring outburst by 5-10 sophomore forward Olivia Crites and several key plays made by multiple players in a man-to-man defensive set.
The two teams then exchanged scoring runs in the third quarter.
The talented Liberty squad began the second half with a 14-0 run and led 45-39 after junior guard Kenna Woolsey drained a 3-pointer with 4:10 remaining in the third quarter. But the Lady Tigers kept their composure and responded with a 15-4 run to lead 54-49 at the end of the period. The crucial comeback was boosted by another 8 points from Crites, along with another spirited defensive wave that saw Houston players flying around and wreaking havoc on Liberty’s end of the floor.
In the final period, the intensity ratcheted way up, with both teams gaining the momentum and then losing it multiple times.
With 3:51 to go, HHS senior forward Riley Scheets turned in the defensive play of the game, taking a charge from Lady Eagles sophomore Lyla Cornman. Moments later, Crites sank a short shot from the lane and the Lady Tigers had reestablished an 8-point lead at 65-57.
But Liberty came back again, and trailed by only a point at 65-64 after junior forward Abby Woolsey finished a fast break with a layup with 2:15 left.
With only 1:29 to go, Scheets was fouled and missed both free throws, but grabbed the rebound on the second miss and sank a short bank shot to give Houston a 69-65 lead. When sophomore guard Aliyah Walker swished a pair of foul shots with 39 seconds left, the Lady Tigers were up 71-66.
Woolsey countered by sinking two free throws with only 11 seconds remaining to pull the Lady Eagles within a point again at 72-71. But sophomore forward Sydnee LaFevers was then whistled for an intentional foul on Scheets, who stepped up to the charity stripe and knocked down to free throws to put Houston ahead 74-71.
The Lady Tigers also got possession of the ball due to the intentional foul call and junior guard Hannah Dzurick helped secure the win with a shot from the lane.
Nine players scored for Houston in the contest. Crites led the way with a career-high 21 points while Dzurick had 18, including 8 during the frenetic fourth quarter. Senior guard Jaden Stell scored 11 points for the Lady Tigers, all in the first half, and had the hot hand early as she drilled two treys and scored 8 points in the first period.
Walker finished with 9 points for Houston, while Scheets and sophomore forward Karlee Curtis added 6 apiece.
Freshman guard Angie Smith scored 2 points in the contest, but was seemingly all over the court at times (especially in the second half) and finished with 6 steals and 6 rebounds.
Liberty also had three players score in double figures. Woolsey led all scorers in the game with 28 points (including 11 in the fourth quarter), while LaFevers had 11 and freshman guard Reagan Wells added 10.
The Lady Tigers sank far more shots from the field than they have in most games this season (26), and converted a season-high six 3-pointers. They also did better at the free throw line than they have on many occasions, sinking 18-of-27 attempts.
The Lady Eagles shot a whopping 39 free throws and made 25.
Kell was happy with the way his team responded to adversity when Liberty took control in the third period.
“I thought the girls showed a lot of maturity in not panicking and they didn’t put their heads down,” he said.
“We all did out part, no matter what it was,” Scheets said, “We stole the ball a lot, moved it well and we don’t care who gets the points. Points don’t matter to us as long as we’re playing well together and helping each other like a family.”
Kell said the Lady Tigers are working well as a unit and having a good time, and that the squad is clearly progressing.
“It’s fun to watch this team and the maturity they are going through,” he said. “I see someone every day getting better and doing things that they weren’t capable of a few games ago. As a coach, it’s a lot of fun to watch the growth that these girls are going through on and off the court.”
“I can’t remember the last time we’ve been like this,” Scheets said. “We’ve lost to Liberty every year since I was in 8th-grade, and it feels great to beat them in my senior year.”
“I feel like we’re doing really good right now,” Crites said. “I’m so excited for us.”
Next up for Houston (7-5, 3-0 SCA) is a pair of non-conference home games. The Lady Tigers host Bradleyville on Tuesday and Dora on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers are currently tied with Willow Springs for the top spot in the SCA.
“It’s exciting that we are right in the thick of things in the conference but we still have four tough SCA games remaining,” Kell said. “We will take it one game at a time and see what happens.
If you haven’t watched these girls play yet we invite you to come and cheer for them. They will play hard and give a great effort and I believe you will enjoy watching them compete.”
