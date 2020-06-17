A Pitch, Hit & Run competition for kids ages 7 through 14 will take place Aug. 1 in Houston.
The event is free and is open to boys and girls. All participants must register and sign a waiver, and parents must be present.
There will be four age divisions and the top three places from each category will be recognized.
While the event is free, event organizer Dustin Smith said donations will gladly be received of items such as cases of water to give to the participants throughout the day, or gift cards/certificates to hand out to winners.
Participants ages 7-12 will compete at Chamber Field and Carter Field, while 13 and 14-year olds will compete at Tiger Field.
Online registration is available at https://form.jotform.com/201544527462150. Registration the day of the event begins at 9 a.m.
For more information or to arrange a donation, call Smith at 417-217-0567.
