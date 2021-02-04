Houston High School boys basketball head coach Jim Moore was honored Tuesday night in Hiett Gymnasium for reaching the 300-win mark as a high school varsity head coach.
Standing at midcourt between the junior varsity and varsity games against Thayer, HHS athletic director Brent Hall and principal Dr. Justin Copley presented Moore a plaque recognizing the milestone. Moore also received a basketball signed by Tigers players from senior Ty Franklin and a framed document from 142nd District Rep. Bennie Cook.
“I was a little embarrassed at first,” Moore said. “Believe it or not I don’t really like being in the spot light. But I also felt humbled and appreciative by the thought and effort put into recognizing my career. The ovation I received from my home crowd was an awesome feeling and a moment I will never forget. Thank you to all who were involved in putting the ceremony together.
“I look forward to experiencing many more great moments to come in our programs future.”
Moore is a graduate of HHS and is a math teacher at the school. He reached the 300-win mark when the Tigers beat Van Buren on Jan. 18 in the first round of the annual Cabool Classic tournament.
Moore is in his 23rd year of coaching high school hoops. He began as an assistant boys coach at Winona, and then spent 17 years as a girls head coach at Pierce City, Fair Grove, Carthage, Aurora and Houston. Prior to this season, he switched to coaching the HHS boys after leading the school’s girls program for four years.
