HHS senior Clayton Moore, left, and sophomore Hannah Dzurick each received All-SCA second team honors for the 2019-2020 season.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Four Houston High School basketball players have received All-South Central Association honors for the 2019-2020 season.

Senior Clayton Moore was named to the All-SCA boys second team and sophomore Hannah Dzurick made the second team on the girls side.

Juniors Ty Franklin and Riley Scheets each received honorable mention.

The All-SCA boys first team consisted of Andrew Dalton and Nate Swofford of Ava, Reese Dodson of Salem, Jordan Andrews of Thayer and Zach Stretch of Liberty.

The girls all-conference first team included Kaitlyn King and Kinley Richards of Liberty, Hannah Evans of Ava, Isabella Jadwin of Salem and Maddy Kerley of Thayer.

Dalton and King received SCA Player of the Year honors.

Damon Sieger of Ava was named SCA boys Coach of the Year and Salem’s Jake Reardon was named girls Coach of the Year.

