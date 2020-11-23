Seven Houston High School football players received South Central Association All-Conference recognition for the 2020 season.
Houston senior Trevor Mitchell was named to the defensive first team as a lineman, while sophomore center Casey Merckling made the offensive second team.
Tigers receiving honorable mention on offense included junior running back Bailey Hurst and junior tight end Korbyn Tune, while honorable mention on defense went to senior defensive back Rene Lathrom, junior lineman Alex Swallow and sophomore linebacker Anthony Carroll.
Thayer senior quarterback Jayce Haven was named SCA Back of the Year and Salem senior Brandon White was Lineman of the Year. Thayer’s Billy Webber was named SCA football Coach of the Year, as eight Thayer players received first-team honors (four on offense and four on defense).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.