Trevor

After leading Houston in tackles in the 2020 season, senior Trevor Mitchell was named to the All-SCA first team defense.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Casey

HHS sophomore center Casey Merckling was named to the 2020 All-SCA offensive second team.

Seven Houston High School football players received South Central Association All-Conference recognition for the 2020 season.

Houston senior Trevor Mitchell was named to the defensive first team as a lineman, while sophomore center Casey Merckling made the offensive second team.

Tigers receiving honorable mention on offense included junior running back Bailey Hurst and junior tight end Korbyn Tune, while honorable mention on defense went to senior defensive back Rene Lathrom, junior lineman Alex Swallow and sophomore linebacker Anthony Carroll.

Thayer senior quarterback Jayce Haven was named SCA Back of the Year and Salem senior Brandon White was Lineman of the Year. Thayer’s Billy Webber was named SCA football Coach of the Year, as eight Thayer players received first-team honors (four on offense and four on defense).

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments