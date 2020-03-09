Hannah is blocked
Licking senior Abigail Moncrief blocks a shot by HHS sophomore Hannah Dzurick during the Lady Wildcats' win in Hiett Gymnasium in early December. Moncrief and her teammates will play this week in the MSHSAA Class 3 final four.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Licking High School girls basketball team is one of four teams that still have a chance to win this season’s Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Class 3 basketball state championship.

After winning the District 4 title, the Lady Wildcats made the final four by beating Steelville 51-45 in a sectional round game on March 4 and downing Saxony Lutheran 52-46 in a quarterfinals matchup last Friday.

In this Friday’s semifinals at JQH Arena in Springfield, Licking (23-6) will face Macon (24-4) at 11 a.m. and Strafford (28-3) will take on Whitfield (26-5) at 12:30 p.m.

The Class 3 girls championship game is set for 2:40 p.m. Saturday, also at JQH Arena.

Three Lady Wildcats made this year’s all-district team: Senior Karlee Holland, sophomore Kylie Taylor and freshman Abbie Sullins.

