The Licking High School girls basketball team is one of four teams that still have a chance to win this season’s Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Class 3 basketball state championship.
After winning the District 4 title, the Lady Wildcats made the final four by beating Steelville 51-45 in a sectional round game on March 4 and downing Saxony Lutheran 52-46 in a quarterfinals matchup last Friday.
In this Friday’s semifinals at JQH Arena in Springfield, Licking (23-6) will face Macon (24-4) at 11 a.m. and Strafford (28-3) will take on Whitfield (26-5) at 12:30 p.m.
The Class 3 girls championship game is set for 2:40 p.m. Saturday, also at JQH Arena.
Three Lady Wildcats made this year’s all-district team: Senior Karlee Holland, sophomore Kylie Taylor and freshman Abbie Sullins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.