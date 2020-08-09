In a highly competitive, well-played football game Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, the Houston High School Alumni team beat the rival Cabool squad 14-12.
The result wasn’t decided until the final play of the contest when Tiger quarterback Dave Weybright scored a touchdown on a run from the 5-yard line with .8 showing on the clock.
Cabool scored first on a 3-yard TD run by Ryan Smith with 3:13 remaining in the first quarter, and the Bulldogs led 6-0 after a failed 2-point conversion pass.
Houston responded and took an 8-6 advantage when Weybright (a 2009 HHS graduate) connected with Steven Logan (class of 2016) for a 9-yard touchdown pass and Weybright tacked on a 2-point conversion run with 8:15 to go in the second quarter.
The two teams traded blows in the third quarter, with Houston’s defense stepping up big late in the period as key tackles were delivered by C.J. Lee (2019), Roger Rowles (1991) and Josh York (2009).
Cabool mounted a long, time-consuming drive late in the fourth quarter, and regained the lead when Colton Hensley scored on a well-executed reverse play on a fourth-and-9 play from the Houston 20-yard line. When the Tigers stopped the Bulldogs’ 2-point conversion attempt, Cabool led 12-8 with 35 seconds left in the game.
But Houston didn’t quit.
The Tigers moved the ball quickly downfield, with a series that began with a pass interference call and continued when Weybright hit Scott Logan (2015) with a pass that put the ball at the Cabool 40-yard line. Ethan Kelly (2016) then made a diving catch on a pass from Weybright to move the ball to the Bulldog 10-yard line with 5.6 seconds left.
Another pass interference call then left the Tigers with a first-and-goal play at the Cabool 5 with less than a second to go. When the two teams lined up in the intense situation, the big home crowd went wild after Weybright ran to his right and entered the end zone virtually untouched.
The game was the second in the annual series, which is designed to be a fundraising event for the two schools’ football programs. The Bulldogs triumphed in last year’s inaugural game, pulling out a 6-0 victory in overtime on their home field.
