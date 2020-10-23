Sometimes a good team can benefit from a “wake-up call,” and the Houston High School volleyball squad received one Thursday night in a nonconference game against Winona.
Trailing 21-13 in the fourth set, the visiting Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Tigers 12-1 to win the set 25-22 and take the match, 3-1. Prior to that, the two teams had traded blows throughout the contest, with Winona winning the first set in overtime 29-27, Houston taking the second set 25-16 and Winona prevailing in the third set, 25-22.
The Lady Wildcats had an extremely youthful roster, with no seniors and only two juniors. Their victory snapped the Lady Tigers’ 5-game winning streak.
“We played really well until about halfway through the fourth set,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “We stopped blocking and playing defense like we had most of the game. Winona is a good team with some really great players. They took advantage of our let down and came back to finish the game.”
Houston’s front line all produced well on offense in the defeat, as junior Sarah Purcell bashed 16 kills, freshman Kelsey Pritchett had a season-high 12 (and a .545 hitting percentage) and sophomore Olivia Crites smacked 10. The same trio also played big on defense, with each recording 3 blocks.
Meanwhile, junior Hannah Dzurick frequently set up her teammates for shots and finished with 26 assists, while Crites and freshman Angie Smith served up 3 aces apiece and junior Mali Brookshire had 27 digs.
The game wrapped up the regular season for Houston. Next up for the Lady Tigers (11-10-2, 5-2 SCA) is the Class 2 District 8 Tournament Monday and Tuesday at Cabool.
Houston is seeded fourth in the five-team tournament, and will face No. 5 Thayer at 5 p.m. Monday. The winner of that game will take on top-seeded Cabool at 5 p.m. Tuesday. No. 2 Licking and No. 3 Conway will play after that, with the championship game to follow.
Richardson said the Winona game should prove to be a valuable experience for the Lady Tigers.
“We are going to use this to fuel us into districts next week,” she said. “We’ve got a great chance to advance if we play like we have been.”
