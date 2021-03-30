Head coach Jim Moore has often said that he and the players on his Houston High School softball team are all-in whenever there’s a chance to earn a championship.
Mission accomplished last Saturday, as the Lady Tigers won the annual Mountain Grove Tournament.
The event featured a 6-team field, with two 3-team pools. On the way to bringing home the event’s winner’s trophy, Houston won twice in pool play, beating Koshkonong 4-3 and downing Plato 10-6. The Lady Tigers then spoiled the host team’s day by beating Mountain Grove 6-3 in the title contest.
Pool play games were played with an hour-and-a-half time limit, while the championship game was a full 7-inning affair.
Against Koshkonong, the score was tied at 3 after 3 innings before the Lady Tigers got the crucial go-ahead run in the 4th on a single by junior Hannah Dzurick and an RBI double by freshman Kelsey Pritchett. The contest ended after 5 innings.
In the win over Plato (a game that lasted 4 innings), Houston racked up 6 runs in the second inning and added 4 in the fourth.
In the final, the Lady Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the host Lady Panthers knotted the score with 3 runs in the third. Houston scored 3 more runs in the top of the 7th inning with a rally fueled by four consecutive extra base hits, capped off by a 2-run triple by senior first baseman Riley Scheets. Prior to the big 3-bagger, Dzurick, Pritchett and sophomore Madi Reed had all smacked doubles, with Dzurick scoring on Pritchett’s.
With the Lady Tigers’ pitching staff short-handed due to injury, sophomore Aliyah Walker faced every batter in every inning of all three games. She recorded 20 strikeouts on the day, fanning 8 in the Koshkonong contest, 3 against Plato and 9 more in the final tilt against Mountain Grove.
“Aliyah battled all day long,” Moore said, “and was probably throwing her best in the 6th and 7th innings of the championship game. She was spotting the ball well and had her change-up working, and her drop ball was really moving.
“She really came though for us.”
Sophomore catcher Katie Jo Chipps caught every pitch Walker tossed in the 3 games.
“It was a long day back there for her,” Moore said, “but she got stronger as the day went on. She had some huge blocks and kept base runners at bay.”
Chipps also had a good day at the plate, going 4-for-7 with a walk, an inside-the-park home run (against Plato), 3 RBIs and 2 steals.
“She came up big with the bat,” Moore said.
The Lady Tigers ran well all day and picked up key bases on several occasions.
“Our team speed is really good,” he said. “When we get on, we can put a lot of pressure on the defense cause them to make mistakes, and I thought we did that with the opportunities we got.”
Moore said his team’s offense and defense did just enough to get the job done.
“Our defense was looking pretty good in the last half of the championship game,” he said, “and we hit the ball well enough to put a few runs on the board and win. We know we can hit better, and we will.”
The Lady Tigers went into the tournament knowing they were in the much tougher of the two pools.
“That was good, though,” Moore said, “because I want this group to be challenged.”
The Lady Tigers opened the 2021 season with a home game on Monday of last week at Carter Field, routing Bourbon 11-1 in a 5-inning run-rule-shortened contest.
Houston (4-0) has three scheduled games this week, including a Tuesday road game at Dora and home games Thursday against county rival Cabool and Friday against Summersville. The Cabool contest marks the beginning of South Central Association conference play for the Lady Tigers.
“We’re off to a good start,” Moore said. “But we know we can play better than we did Saturday, which is exciting. But what we did well was we grinded and competed; when things didn’t go well we battled our way through it, and when we got our opportunities we took advantage.
Next week, Houston travels to Mansfield on Tuesday and hosts a big SCA game Thursday against Mountain Grove. Moore figures the Lady Panthers will come to town seeking revenge.
“We like where we’re at,” Moore said, “but we know we can play better. But to not play our best and still win a championship gives us lots of hope for what’s in store for us.”
