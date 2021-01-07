For the second straight year, the girls basketball teams from Houston and Newburg high schools played an overtime game in early January, and for the second straight time the Lady Tigers came out on top.
This time Houston beat the Lady Wolves 56-53 on Tuesday in Newburg. Last year in Houston, the final score was very similar with the host Lady Tigers prevailing 59-53.
“It was a tough game in a very tough environment,” said Lady Tigers head coach Brent Kell. “The girls overcame a lot in this one. It’s a good win for us.”
Newburg led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, but Houston was ahead 28-25 at halftime and 43-39 at the end of the third quarter. After the score was tied at 52-all at the end of regulation time, the Lady Tigers held the Lady Wolves without a field goal in overtime. Meanwhile, senior guard Jaden Stell knocked down a 12-foot shot from the baseline to give Houston the lead and a couple of possessions later, sophomore forward Olivia Crites stole the ball and raced up the floor, beating the defense for a layup to help secure the 3-point victory.
HHS sophomore guard Aliyah Walker had a breakout offensive performance in the contest, scoring a career-high 22 points, including 9 in the first period and 14 before the break. Walker drained a career-high four 3-pointers and went 2-for-2 from the foul line on the way to scoring in double-figures for the first time in her high school career.
Houston sophomore forward Karlee Curtis also had a big offensive night with 13 points, while Stell had 8 and Crites finished with 7.
Bailey Brookshire led Newburg in scoring with 16 points, while Claire Affolter had 13.
The Lady Wolves packed their zone defense tightly and Walker was the only Houston player getting shots to fall on a regular basis.
“We were taking open shots for the most part, but they just weren’t going in,” Kell said. “I’m very happy for Aliyah to find success with her shot, because she has been coming in and getting extra work on her shooting and I love to see kids get rewarded for the work they put in. She’s not the only one putting in extra work, and soon those girls will start making shots and that’s when this team will be playing at its best.”
The win was the Lady Tigers’ second in as many days.
“One of the things we want to accomplish going into every game is to be ahead or close going into the fourth quarter,” Kell said. “We have good depth both at the post and guard positions, and in most games will play 9 or 10 girls. With the pace that we want to play at, we feel like most teams will get worn down, and with us giving several girls rest throughout the first three quarters we will be the more rested team.
“We had played a really hard game Monday night against Mountain Grove and had taken a few days off after the Christmas tournament and I wasn’t sure if we had the advantage of rested legs when we went to overtime.”
After playing only three times on their home floor so far this season, the Lady Tigers begin a flurry of four consecutive games in Hiett Gymnasium with a South Central Association matchup against Thayer on Monday.
Houston (5-5, 1-0 SCA) then takes on Liberty on Thursday in another key SCA contest before hosting nonconference games against Bradleyville on Jan. 19 and Dora on Jan. 21.
“We love the fact that we have four home games in a row coming,” Kell said. “One of our goals is to protect our home court. I’ve tried to instill in the girls that no one comes into our house and comes away with a victory. So far we’re 3-0 in our gym and we would love to be 7-0 at home after these four games.
“We know it won’t be easy but we will play hard and take it one game at a time and see what happens.”
Kell expects Thayer head coach Cecil Meyer to have his Lady Bobcats come to Houston ready to play on Monday.
“They’re always a really tough opponent,” he said. “Coach Meyer does a great job and we know he will have them well prepared. It will be a tough game but we are looking forward to the challenges ahead.”
Kell figures that if the Lady Tigers are to remain undefeated at home, the fans will play a role.
“We had a super crowd against Mountain Grove and we would love to have even a bigger and louder one during this four-game home stand,” he said. “If you haven’t watched these girls play, come out and support them. I think you’ll love to watch how hard they play and the passion they have for the game and the
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.