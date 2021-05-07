After posting resounding victories in first round and semifinal contests, the second-seeded Houston High School softball team ran into trouble in the championship game of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 4 Tournament, suffering a 7-0 loss to top-seeded Forsyth Thursday at Mayberry Park in Mountain Grove.
Prior to the season-ending defeat, the Lady Tigers beat No. 7 Liberty 13-3 on Tuesday and downed No. 6 Hollister 5-1 on Wednesday.
Forsyth pitcher Rachel Essary went the distance in the final game, using an effective mix of fastballs and change-ups to limit Houston to 5 hits while striking out 5 and not issuing a walk. The senior hurler retired the first 13 batters she faced before HHS junior Mali Brookshire got on base with a single with 1 away in the top of the fifth inning.
Essary also led the Forsyth’s offense, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and 3 RBIs.
HHS sophomore Aliyah Walker also went 7 innings, allowing 13 hits and 3 walks while not recording a strikeout.
The Lady Panthers scored what turned out to be the only run they needed on an RBI single by Essary in the bottom of the third inning. They then added a run in the fourth and took control with a 3-run rally in the fifth frame featuring 3 consecutive singles and a 2-run double by senior first baseman Katrina Drake.
Forsyth finished the scoring in the bottom of the sixth inning, loading the bases getting 2 more runs with a rally including 2 singles, 2 walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch.
The Lady Tigers had been rock-solid on defense over the past couple of weeks, but this time they committed several crucial errors in both the infield and outfield.
Forsyth (21-5) will host a state tournament quarterfinals game against Potosi on Thursday (May 13).
SUCCESS AT THE PLATE AND IN THE FIELD
In the win over Hollister, the Lady Tigers combined for 10 hits and their defense turned in numerous key plays at several positions.
Meanwhile, Walker pitched a complete game, scattering 9 hits while fanning 3 and walking only 1.
The No. 2 Lady Tigers got on the board with 2 runs in the bottom of the first inning, as Walker cracked an RBI double to left field and later scored after advancing on an error and crossing the plate on a passed ball.
The No. 6 Lady Tigers cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the third after a double by junior first baseman Jackie Pyatt. But with runners on second and third and one away, Houston benefited from a base running snafu to record an inning-ending double play, as two players were at third base simultaneously and were both tagged out.
The No. 2 Lady Tigers then made it a 3-1 game in the bottom of the frame on an RBI double by senior center fielder Jaden Stell.
The No. 6 Lady Tigers threatened again in the fourth inning, as junior catcher Maddie Pyatt smacked a lead-off double to right field. But they came up empty in the frame after the No. 2 Lady Tigers’ infield recorded outs on three straight ground balls.
Houston added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning, loading the bases on singles by sophomore left fielder Karlee Curtis, junior shortstop Hannah Dzurick and Stell, and then scoring on a walk and a wild pitch.
Hollister had runners on second and third with 2 outs in the top of the seventh inning, but the game ended when junior right fielder Mackenzie Holder snagged a line drive for the final out.
After the play, Walker ran toward Holder and almost hugged her with joyful thanks.
BIG EARLY INNING
Liberty actually scored first in the run rule shortened first round contest, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by sophomore catcher Lyla Cornman.
But the Lady Tigers responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the frame and then ran away to a 9-1 lead in the second inning with a rally featuring 7 straight hits, including triples by Walker and Holder and doubles by Dzurick, Stell and sophomore catcher Katie Jo Chipps. Houston amassed 16 hits in the 5-inning affair, with seven players having multi-hit outings.
The Lady Tigers finished the season with an overall record of 16-4. They went 3-1 in South Central Association play to successfully defend their conference crown and won the annual Mountain Grove Tournament in March.
