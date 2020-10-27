Playing with the confidence of a squad that had become accustomed to winning, the Houston High School volleyball team beat Thayer 3-0 in the first round of the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 8 playoffs Monday at Cabool.
In earning their sixth win in their last seven games and 10th in the past 14, the Lady Tigers took the first two sets from their fellow South Central Association member by the same score of 25-13 before cruising to a 25-9 victory in the third set to sweep the best-of-5 contest.
Seeded fifth in the five-team event, the Lady Bobcats hung tough early in the first set and led 5-4 after an ace by freshman Natalyn Price.
But with sophomore outside hitter Olivia Crites serving, No. 4 Houston scored 8 straight points and took control of the set at 12-6. Crites had 2 aces during the flurry, and then scored 3 points late in the set on a couple of tips at the net and a kill.
The Lady Tigers got away quickly in the second set and held a commanding 7-1 advantage after scoring 7 straight points with senior Kellsi Gayer serving. Houston was then on top 24-11 following an ace by sophomore Aliyah Walker, and put the set away on a kill by freshman outside hitter Angie Smith.
The Lady Tigers ran away again early in the third set and led 8-0 as their front line took over the game, with junior outside hitter Sarah Purcell banging 3 kills and Crites and Smith each smacking 2. Houston was never threatened in the set, which ended on an ace by sophomore Makenzie Arthur.
Purcell finished the game with 11 kills, while Smith and junior Hannah Dzurick each had 9. Freshman middle hitter Kelsey Pritchett recorded 2 blocks for Houston, while Walker was credited with 16 assists and junior libero Mali Brookshire had 14 digs (and a 2.08 passing rating).
“Besides starting out a little sluggish at first, we played consistently all night,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson “The girls settled in and took care of business.”
Houston (12-10-3) advances to face top-seeded Cabool (27-3-4) in a semifinal game on Tuesday of this week at Cabool. The winner of that contest will play for the district championship against the winner of the other semifinal between No. 2 Licking and No. 3 Conway.
“If the girls play like they are capable of, we have a good chance against Cabool,” Richardson said. “I'm so proud of the way they have been fighting together as a team this second half of the season.”
