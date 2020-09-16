HHS junior Hannah Dzurick (4) prepares to send a ball over the net during the third set of the Lady Tigers' 3-set sweep Tuesday at Licking. Dzurick had 14 kills in the match, including one to score the final point.
In a nonconference road match Tuesday against cross-county rival Plato, the Houston High School volleyball team swept the host Lady Eagles, 25-9, 25-19, 25-21.
After coming out firing on all cylinders in the first set, the Lady Tigers built a big lead in the second set and were up 19-10 after an ace by junior Hannah Dzurick. Plato fought back and trailed 22-18 after a point on a tip shot by junior Cara Couch, but Houston took the set on an ace by Mackenzie Holder.
The two teams were tied a 2-all early in the third set, but the Lady Tigers then took a lead they would not relinquish. The match ended on a kill by Dzurick.
Dzurick finished with 14 kills in the match, while 5-11 ¼ junior middle hitter Sarah Purcell had 7.
Lady Tigers sophomore Aliyah Walker recorded 16 assists, while Mackenzie Holder had 12 digs and a 2.4 passing rating and Mali Brookshire had 10 digs.
Dzurick, Purcell and Walker each served up 2 aces for Houston, while Purcell, sophomore Karly Drake and freshman Kelsey Pritchett had a block apiece.
The Lady Tigers without three players in the match, so head coach Loran Richardson was forced to incorporate a new rotation.
“We haven't been able to practice the rotation much so I was proud of how the girls finished the game,” Richardson said.
Many of the host Lady Eagles’ points were scored on errors by the Lady Tigers.
“We struggled with hitting errors at times but we passed well, which helped,” Richardson said.
The Lady Tigers (2-2) have at times been victims of their own inconsistency so far this season.
“We've got to learn not to play down to competition and to start and finish strong,” Richardson said. “But we did some good things which we can build on.”
Houston’s junior varsity squad also won at Plato, 25-21, 25-21. The JV Lady Tigers had 9 aces and 9 kills in the victory.
Houston continues a busy week with a road match Thursday at Conway and then heads to Buffalo on Saturday to compete in the annual Lady Bison Invitational.
