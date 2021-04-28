SCA champs

Members of the Houston High School softball team gather after beating Liberty Tuesday night in Mountain View and securing a share of the 2021 South Central Association championship. Front row, from left, Mali Brookshire, Jaden Stell, Maddy Riley, Kaitlyn Garnica, Mackenzie Holder, Karlee Curtis and Katie Jo Chipps. Back row, assistant coach Jake Brookshire, Rhease Manier, Kelsey Pritchett, Anna Gale, Riley Scheets, Hannah Dzurick, Aliyah Walker, Madi Reed, Ashleigh Loman, Maddie Holder and head coach Jim Moore. Not shown: MacKenzie Bryan.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

During a season that has already produced many memorable moments and successful results, members of the Houston High School softball team have realized one of their primary preseason goals.

By posting a dominant 17-1 win over Liberty Tuesday in Mountain View, the Lady Tigers earned a share of the South Central Association championship, along with Cabool and Mountain Grove.

Houston will compete next week in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 4 Tournament at Mountain Grove. The Lady Tigers (14-3, 3-1 SCA) are seeded second in the 8-team event, and will face No. 7 Liberty at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Other teams in the field include No. 1 Forsyth, No. 3 Sparta, No. 4 Mountain Grove, No. 5 Cabool, No. 6 Hollister and No. 8 Thayer.

First round games will be played Monday and Tuesday, with the semifinals set for Wednesday and the championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday (May 6).  

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments