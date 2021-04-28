During a season that has already produced many memorable moments and successful results, members of the Houston High School softball team have realized one of their primary preseason goals.
By posting a dominant 17-1 win over Liberty Tuesday in Mountain View, the Lady Tigers earned a share of the South Central Association championship, along with Cabool and Mountain Grove.
Houston will compete next week in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 4 Tournament at Mountain Grove. The Lady Tigers (14-3, 3-1 SCA) are seeded second in the 8-team event, and will face No. 7 Liberty at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Other teams in the field include No. 1 Forsyth, No. 3 Sparta, No. 4 Mountain Grove, No. 5 Cabool, No. 6 Hollister and No. 8 Thayer.
First round games will be played Monday and Tuesday, with the semifinals set for Wednesday and the championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday (May 6).
