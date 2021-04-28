Weather Alert

.Excessive rainfall is expected to occur across southern Missouri beginning late tonight and continuing into Thursday morning. Storm total rainfall amounts ranging from 1.5 to 4 inches are expected. The higher amounts are expected to occur along and south of the Interstate 44 corridor. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Barry, Christian, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. * Through Thursday morning. * Excessive rainfall amounts ranging from 1.5 to 4 inches. The highest amounts are expected to occur close to and south of the Interstate 44 corridor. Training thunderstorms containing high rainfall rates will be possible, leading to rapid onset flooding. * Rapid onset flooding could lead to numerous impassable roadways. Dangerous flooding will be possible on small streams and in poor drainage areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&