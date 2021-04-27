Runs came with frequency for one of the teams playing a high school softball game Monday at Carter Field in Houston.
That team was the host Houston squad, as the Lady Tigers routed Alton 15-0 in a game limited to 3 innings by the run rule.
Houston scored 3 times in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by sophomore catcher Katie Jo Chipps and a 2-run single by junior third baseman Mali Brookshire. Brookshire’s base hit came in her first at-bat this season after recovering from a shoulder injury.
The Lady Tigers added 5 runs in the second inning with a rally highlighted by a 3-run triple to the fence in left-center field by sophomore Aliyah Walker and an RBI single by senior Riley Scheets.
Houston then ran away with the game by scoring 7 runs in the third inning with a rally started by a 2-run home run to straight away center field by junior Hannah Dzurick (her third dinger of the season).
The Lady Tigers amassed 12 hits in the contest, with Walker, Brookshire and sophomore second baseman Madi Reed recording 2 apiece. Dzurick went 1-for-1 at the plate, with 2 walks, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored.
Dzurick was also in the pitcher’s circle for Houston and allowed 6 hits, while striking out 2 and walking only 1.
Alton threatened to get on the board twice, but was denied both times by Houston’s good defensive play. The visiting Lady Comets put runners at first and second in the top of the first inning with a lead-off base hit and a walk, but came up empty after a force out at third base, a ground ball for an out and a strike out. Then in the third frame, Alton loaded the bases with no outs on three straight singles, but came away with nothing again after a ground-out, a strike out and a pop foul snagged by Chipps.
“I thought we looked solid,” said HHS head coach Jim Moore. “We got a good start from Hannah on the mound, which is huge for us going forward. It allows us to share the workload that comes with pitching.
“We had solid defense and hit the ball well. It was good to play well and take care of business early.”
Good fielding has become somewhat of a trademark for the Lady Tigers.
“Defensively, we were good all over the field,” Moore said. “It’s a big part of us. We know we have to be solid to accomplish big things for our program that we have a chance to do in the next couple of weeks. It was good to see us have some success showing the hard work we have put in pay off.”
More often than not, Houston’s offense has been prolific this season.
“We work hard on both sides of the ball,” Moore said. “We put in a ton of time and take a lot of pride in our swing paths. But we’re still a work in progress. We talk all the time about having a plan when you go to the plate and executing that plan. We need to get a little more consistent at doing that, but we are showing signs of improvement.”
BIG WIN AND RARE LOSS
In action last week, Houston won 11-0 in a South Central Association conference game Wednesday at Thayer and fell 16-5 Thursday at Steelville.
At Thayer, the Lady Tigers rallied for 6 runs on 5 hits and 2 walks in the top of the third inning. Senior center fielder Jaden Stell had the big blow in the frame with a 2-run double.
Walker pitched in the contest and allowed only 4 hits while striking out 9 and walking 3.
Stell also doubled in the sixth inning, while Pritchett reached base in all three of her at-bats, smacking 2 singles and getting hit by a pitch.
Moore used the Steelville game to take a look at some options.
“The score is deceiving,” he said, “because we tried some different things to save some arms and be healthy going forward. We still tried to win, of course, but we had a much different look that didn’t work out very well.”
The Lady Tigers are technically defending SCA champions, because they won the conference crown in 2019 and there was no 2020 season due to COVID-19.
In their quest to defend, they play Tuesday (April 27) at Liberty. A win in that game would secure them a share of the 2021 league title, along with Cabool and Mountain Grove.
Next week, Houston (13-3, 2-1 SCA through Monday) will compete in the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 4 tournament at Mountain Grove. First round games in the 8-team event will be played Monday and Tuesday, with semifinal games Wednesday and the championship contest set for Thursday.
