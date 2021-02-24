HHS sophomore forward Olivia Crites makes a move the basket between Steelville defenders Tobi Pennock, left, and Regan Martin during the second quarter of the Lady Tigers' loss Tuesday in a Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game.
In a Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 9 Tournament game Tuesday, the Houston High School girls squad ran into a buzz saw and fell 77-41 at Steelville.
The saw was fueled by 6-foot senior Sydney Booker, who combined a variety of twisting, slashing inside moves and a deft outside shooting touch to score a game-high 26 points, while also yanking down 15 rebounds.
The fourth-seeded Lady Tigers hung with the top-seeded Lady Cardinals in the first quarter, and actually led 12-11 with 1:40 to go in the period after a 3-point play by sophomore forward Olivia Crites, who sank a short shot and converted a free throw after being fouled by Steelville sophomore guard Daylan Pryor.
But the Lady Cardinals’ 1-3-1 zone defense paid dividends in the second quarter, and they held Houston to only 5 points in the period while running away to a 33-17 halftime advantage. Booker led the charge, scoring 17 points before the break, while also blocking 2 shots and being a constant force on the boards.
Things further deteriorated the rest of the way for the Lady Tigers, who were outscored 21-14 in the third quarter and 23-10 in the fourth.
Cold shooting hampered the Houston’s effort for most of the contest, while Steelville knocked down 10 3-pointers and sank 28 field goals.
Crites and senior guard Jaden Stell (who nailed three treys) led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 11 points apiece, while freshman Angie Smith added 7.
In addition to Booker, two other Lady Cardinals scored in double figures, as junior Naomi Perkins drained five 3-pointers and had 19 points and senior guard Alyssa Church added 12.
Second-seeded Licking beat No. 3 Cabool 61-49 in the other semifinal and will face Steelville in the district championship game Friday night at Dixon.
Houston will wrap up the season with two South Central Association conference games this week that were postponed due to wintry weather. The Lady Tigers (12-9, 3-2 SCA) travel to Willow Springs on Thursday and Salem on Saturday.
