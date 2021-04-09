After rattling off eight consecutive victories to begin the 2021 season, the Houston High School softball team finally met with defeat.
And it came down to the long ball.
In a South Central Association conference game Thursday at Carter Field in Houston, the Lady Tigers fell to Mountain Grove, 9-8. Houston led 7-5 after six innings, but the visiting Lady Panthers cracked 3 home runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-7 lead and held on from there. With the win, Mountain Grove avenged a March 27 loss to Houston in the championship game of the annual Mountain Grove Tournament.
“We’re pretty disappointed with how the game ended,” said HHS head coach Jim Moore. “We had many opportunities to bust the game wide open and didn't convert.”
After the Lady Panthers got on the board with a run in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by shortstop Madison Emery, Houston took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by junior third baseman Hannah Dzurick and an RBI single by freshman designated hitter Kelsey Pritchett.
After Mountain Grove tied the score at 2 in the top of the third inning on a home run by third baseman Kylee Sheppard, the Lady Tigers went ahead 5-2 in the bottom of the frame on a 3-run homer by sophomore catcher Katie Jo Chipps, her second dinger of the season.
Houston then built a commanding 7-2 advantage in the bottom of the fourth inning on a 2-run triple to left field by sophomore pitcher Aliyah Walker.
The pesky Mountain Grove squad chipped away at the deficit over the next couple of innings, adding 2 runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to trail 7-5.
The Lady Panthers’ decisive power outburst in the seventh inning began when first baseman Gracie Anderson walked and shortstop Madison Emery followed with a 2-run home run off the scoreboard in right field to knot the score at 7. After Walker struck out Mountain Grove left fielder Clair Felker, catcher Kelsey Watson stepped up and smashed a solo shot right-center to put the Lady Panthers on top 8-7. Next up was center fielder Trinity Elliot, who crushed a homer to dead center to make it a 9-7 game.
Houston rallied in the bottom of the frame and cut the deficit to 9-8 on a double to right field by junior Hannah Dzurick, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by sophomore MacKenzie Bryan. But with two runners on base, the Lady Tigers ran out of outs before they could do any further damage.
Chipps and Walker both ended up going 3-for-4 at the plate in the contest.
Houston left numerous runners on base and in scoring position throughout the game.
“Give Mountain Grove credit for chipping away and coming up with a big top of the seventh,” Moore said, “but we should have never allowed them to be in that position. You can't allow a good team to hang around and not expect them to ever take advantage. We have to be better about putting teams away when we have the opportunity.
“But I'm proud of my team. We’re going to battle for seven innings, and we always feel like we have the ability to come back if we’re down. That's what we did in the bottom of the seventh; we battled but came up a little short.”
Moore said he and his team didn’t feel pressure going into the game and felt no relief from no longer having to live up to the undefeated billing.
“I don't know if losing is ever a relief,” he said. “We’re disappointed because we lost a game we should have won, but we’ll learn from it and use it to make us better going forward. I don't believe we were feeling any pressure. We’re trying to compete as hard as we can, become the best team we can be, and enjoy playing as a team that has an opportunity to be special if we continue to work at it and support each other.
“We’ll be fine; we’ll grow from our experiences and use the lessons we have learned to be better the next time we take the field.”
A GRAND TIME AT MANSFIELD
Two days earlier, the Lady Tigers won a road game at Mansfield, 9-6, handing the host Lady Lions their first loss of the season in six outings.
With the score tied at 5 apiece after six innings, Houston loaded the bases on singles by Walker and Chipps and a walk by senior center fielder Jaden Stell. Dzurick then crushed a grand slam home run to right-center field to put the Lady Tigers on top, 9-5.
Mansfield added a run with a homer in the bottom of the frame, but it wasn’t enough.
Dzurick was beaming after the slam – her first career round-tripper.
“It still doesn’t seem right,” she said Thursday. “I’m sure it will eventually sink in, but right now it seems unreal.”
Walker had a solo homer in the win. Due to injury and lack of depth at the position, she has thrown every pitch in every inning for Houston through 9 games this season.
“She has really come through for us,” Moore said. “She’s doing a great job.”
Houston never trailed in the back-and-forth affair, but the score was tied twice.
The Lady Tigers (8-1, 1-1 SCA) will have a chance to put their first loss behind them and go after their second trophy of the season this Saturday (April 10), as they play in a tournament at Conway.
“The team was a little somber last night and even this morning for a little bit,” Moore said. “But we don't have time to dwell on it. We will get to practice and get ready to play the Conway tournament.
“It was one loss, and I told the girls every one of our preseason goals are still within our grasp and it's up to us to go out an accomplish them. I look for us to have a strong showing in the tournament.”
Houston continues a busy stretch by hosting nonconference games against Plato on Monday and Dixon on Tuesday.
