Both teams fought hard for four quarters and neither was going to give an inch.
But in the end, the Houston High School girls basketball team fell to Cabool, 58-55, in a hotly-contested South Central Association game Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
The battle of wills between the two county rivals featured numerous momentum swings and lead changes. The host Lady Tigers had the upper hand through much of the first half, leading 18-11 at the end of the first quarter and holding a slim 27-26 advantage at halftime.
But with their talented front-court duo of junior forward Hailey Shannon and senior forward Madelyne Aaron leading the way, the visiting Lady Bulldogs flipped the script in the second half and led by as much as 6 at 57-51 when Aaron sank a driving layup with 1:10 to go in the contest.
The Lady Tigers never relented, and cut the deficit in half when junior guard Hannah Dzurick drained a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left.
Dzurick then fouled Cabool junior Morgan Aaron to put her at the charity stripe with 18 seconds remaining. The ploy worked, as Aaron missed both foul shots. But Houston then committed a crucial turnover to give the Lady Bulldogs possession again.
With the big crowd going wild and the score still at 57-54, Houston freshman guard Angie Smith was fouled with 4.7 seconds to go. She sank the first free throw to make it a 57-55 game, and HHS head coach Brent Kell called for her to intentionally miss the second shot. Smith did miss, but a lane violation was called and Cabool once again had the ball.
Shannon was fouled and went to the line with 2.8 seconds to go. She converted 1-of-2 attempts and time expired before the Lady Tigers could get off a 3-point shot.
Dzurick led Houston in scoring in the Senior Night contest with 15 points (including 12 in the first half), while sophomore forward Olivia Crites was active in the post and recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Jaden Stell scored 9 points for the Lady Tigers, while sophomore guard Aliyah Walker knocked down two 3-pointers and a 2-pointer in the third quarter and finished with 8.
Shannon scored 12 points in the third period and led Cabool in scoring with a game-high 25 points, while Madelyne Aaron scored 9 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 21.
“I felt like both teams played really hard,” Kell said. “They had a couple extra days to prepare for us and I thought that was big. We just had one day coming off of a tournament over the weekend. That being said, we have to give a lot of credit to Cabool; they’ve got a good team – very strong and athletic.”
In all four quarters, the Lady Tigers had a lower shooting percentage than they needed against a quality opponent like the Lady Bulldogs.
“I felt like we left a lot of points off the board from missing layups and wide-open 3-pointers,” Kell said. “We had great looks pretty much all night but missed a lot of shots.”
The game was a lot of fun; both teams left it all on the floor, but they were just a little better tonight.”
Winners of eight of their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers (11-7, 3-1 SCA) travel to Ava Thursday (Feb. 4) for a key SCA contest.
“It’ll be very tough, as they are similar to Cabool,” Kell said. “They have good size and are very athletic as well. But we look forward to the challenge and will give it our all to come away with a victory.”
Houston hits the road again on Monday of next week for a non-conference battle at Hartville. The Lady Tigers’ last scheduled home game of the season is another non-conference matchup set for next Thursday (Feb. 11) against Plato.
