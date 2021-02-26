Playing in a tough environment against a talented team on a championship mission, the Houston High School girls basketball team put up a worthy fight for 3 1/2 quarters Thursday night in Munford Gymnasium at Willow Springs.
But in the end, the host Lady Bears beat the Lady Tigers 63-53 to secure the 2021 South Central Association Championship.
The two teams traded blows for most of the fast-paced first quarter, but after senior forward Alyssa Von Allmen converted a 3-point play and junior guard Chloe Chafin sank a driving layup with under 30 seconds to go, Willow Springs led 16-11 at the end of the period.
The Lady Bears added a point to their advantage with a free throw at the outset of the second quarter, but Houston went on a 13-3 scoring run capped off by a 3-point shot by freshman guard Angie Smith and led 24-20 with 2:14 left in the first half.
The Lady Tigers still led at the break, 26-23, and increased the margin to 37-29 in the third quarter after sophomore guard Aliyah Walker, Smith and senior guard Jaden Stell all knocked down treys.
But the deep and experienced Willow Springs squad took control from there, outscoring Houston 34-16 the rest of the way.
Smith and sophomore forward Olivia Crites led Houston in scoring with 13 points apiece, while Stell finished with 12. Smith and Stell each drained three 3-pointers, while Smith blocked a season-high 4 shots, coming away with the ball herself on three of them.
Willow Springs had four players score in double figures, as junior guard Ashlyn Jones drained five treys and finished with a game-high 20 points, while Von Allmen had 15, junior forward Liz Sheehan had 11 and junior post Keena Lowe added 10.
The Lady Tigers once again struggled at the free throw line, sinking only 12-of-21 foul shots in the contest, with several of the misses coming on the front end of 1-and-1 situations. Meanwhile, Willow Springs shot a whopping 30 free throws and made only 18.
Houston was without junior point guard Hannah Dzurick in the game, who suffered a concussion in practice on Wednesday. Smith handled the point in Dzurick’s absence.
With the victory, the Lady Bears completed a perfect run in conference play, finishing at 7-0. They were 19-5 overall after the contest.
The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 15, but was postponed due to wintry weather.
Houston (13-10, 3-3 SCA) will wrap up the season with an SCA game at Salem at 1 p.m. Saturday (another makeup game postponed by weather).
