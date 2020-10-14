The Houston High School volleyball Lady Tigers turned in their biggest performance of the 2020 season Tuesday night by prevailing 3-1 in a key South Central Association game at Ava.
The host Lady Bears won the first set in overtime 26-24, but Houston responded by winning the next three sets, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20.
As has been the case in all of the squad’s wins this season, several Lady Tigers played key roles in the victory.
The attacking trio of junior Hannah Dzurick, sophomore Olivia Crites and freshman Angie Smith continued a recent run of piling up kills, as Dzurick belted 16, Crites banged down 13 and Smith smacked 11.
Junior Mali Brookshire once again helped start numerous offensive plays with 33 digs (and 2.53 passing rating), while Smith contributed a season-high 31 digs, Dzurick had 25 assists and senior Kellsi Gayer served up 4 aces.
Up front, freshman Kelsey Pritchett kept up a recent run of strong showings with 3 big blocks.
“This was a really good win for us,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “The first set was back and forth till the very end and we ended up losing, but the girls handled the pressure and came back strong. Early in the year, we wouldn't have handled the pressure at the end of the game.
“I'm so proud of their fight and mental toughness. Ava is a good team and it was great to win on the road.”
The Lady Tigers (8-9-3, 2-2 SCA) head to Willow Springs Thursday for another key SCA matchup and hit the road again Tuesday (Oct. 20) for a conference game at Salem.
“It will be another tough game,” Richardson said.
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT SEEDINGS SET
Seeding for the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 8 Tournament was announced Wednesday. The 5-team event will be held at Cabool on Monday, Oct. 26 and Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Houston will be the 4-seed and will face No. 5 Thayer at 6 p.m. Oct. 26, with the winner taking on No. 1 Cabool at 5 p.m. Oct. 27.
No. 2 Licking will play No. 3 Conway after that, followed by the district championship game.
