In a pair of South Central Association matches last week on their home court in Hiett Gymnasium, the Houston High School volleyball Lady Tigers came up empty.
Houston was beaten in straight sets on both occasions, falling Tuesday to Liberty 16-25, 16-25, 9-25 and then going down Thursday against Cabool 16-25, 16-25, 9-25.
The Lady Tigers started strong against Cabool and led 7-1 in the first set following a block by sophomore Olivia Crites. But the high-flying, athletic Lady Bulldogs got rolling and employed a series of hard-hit kills and cleverly placed shots to outscore their hosts 24-9 and win the set.
Cabool never trailed in the next two sets, taking a 10-1 lead in the third set on the way to the 3-set sweep.
“We showed moments of really great things,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “We started out the match so strong and were so aggressive. Then we just let up and gave Cabool an opportunity to get some momentum. We've got to learn how to start and finish strong. We get into that third set and just fizzle out.
“Going best-of-5 sets this year gives us an opportunity to fight back, but we haven't figured out how to do it yet. This was a tough week for us against two really good teams. We've got some good opportunities coming up to build some confidence so hopefully we can do that.”
Crites finished the match with 3 blocks and 5 kills for Houston, while freshmen Angie Smith and Kelsey Pritchett had 5 kills apiece. Aliyah Walker served 3 aces for the Lady Tigers, while Walker and Hannah Dzurick each recorded 10 assists. Mali Brookshire had 14 digs for the home team, while Mackenzie Holder had 13 and Smith had 11.
Smith recorded a 2.25 passing rating in the match.
Two nights earlier against Liberty, the Lady Tigers kept the pressure on the talented Lady Eagles until the third set.
Dzurick finished with 4 kills and 10 assists in the match, while Brookshire had 19 digs and a 2.11 passing rating. Sarah Purcell – Houston’s 5-11 ¼ middle hitter – recorded 3 blocks.
“Up until the last set, we competed fairly well,” Richardson said. “We struggled to pass all night. Liberty runs a fast offense and our younger blockers weren't able to stay with them very well. We've got to use this as a lesson to build mental toughness and find ways to improve.”
Houston bounced back on Saturday, hosting a tri-match against Bradleyville and Niangua and beating both opponents by the same score, 25-5, 25-10.
Against Bradleyville, Smith had 6 kills (with a .556 hitting percentage), Crites had 5 aces and Walker was credited with 8 assists.
In the win over Niangua, Dzurick had 5 kills (with a .571 hitting percentage) and Crites had 4 (.800 hitting percentage), while senior Kellsi Gayer served up 5 aces.
“I was proud of the girls for taking care of the ball and playing strong from start to finish,” Richardson said. “Sometimes it's easy to let down in games like these but they didn't do that. We need to use this as a jump start to finish out the season.
This week, the Lady Tigers (4-7-2) host a Tuesday match against Mountain Grove and travel Thursday to Koshkonong. Houston hosts Dixon next Monday (Oct. 12) before facing a stretch of three consecutive SCA road matches.
