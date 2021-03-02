In a Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 9 Tournament game on Tuesday of last week, the Houston High School girls squad ran into a buzz saw and fell 77-41 at Steelville.
The saw was fueled by 6-foot senior Sydney Booker, who combined a variety of twisting, slashing inside moves and a deft outside shooting touch to score a game-high 26 points, while also yanking down 15 rebounds.
The fourth-seeded Lady Tigers hung with the top-seeded Lady Cardinals in the first quarter, and actually led 12-11 with 1:40 to go in the period after a 3-point play by sophomore forward Olivia Crites, who sank a short shot and converted a free throw after being fouled by Steelville sophomore guard Daylan Pryor.
But the Lady Cardinals’ 1-3-1 zone defense paid dividends in the second quarter, and they held Houston to only 5 points in the period while running away to a 33-17 halftime advantage. Booker led the charge, scoring 17 points before the break, while also blocking 2 shots and being a constant force on the boards.
Things further deteriorated the rest of the way for the Lady Tigers, who were outscored 21-14 in the third quarter and 23-10 in the fourth.
Cold shooting hampered the Houston’s effort for most of the contest, while Steelville knocked down 10 3-pointers and sank 28 field goals.
Crites and senior guard Jaden Stell (who nailed three treys) led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 11 points apiece, while freshman Angie Smith added 7.
In addition to Booker, two other Lady Cardinals scored in double figures, as junior Naomi Perkins drained five 3-pointers and had 19 points and senior guard Alyssa Church added 12.
Steelville went on to beat second-seeded Licking, 50-37, in the district championship game last Friday night at Dixon.
WILLOW SPRINGS MOUNTS BIG SECOND HALF RALLY
Playing in a tough environment against a talented team on a championship mission, the Lady Tigers put up a worthy fight for 2 1/2 quarters last Thursday night in Munford Gymnasium at Willow Springs.
But in the end, the host Lady Bears beat Houston 63-53 to secure the 2021 South Central Association Championship.
The two teams traded blows for most of the fast-paced first quarter, but after senior forward Alyssa Von Allmen converted a 3-point play and junior guard Chloe Chafin sank a driving layup with under 30 seconds to go, Willow Springs led 16-11 at the end of the period.
The Lady Bears added a point to their advantage with a free throw at the outset of the second quarter, but bolstered by active defensive pressure and some key rebounding, Houston went on a 13-3 scoring run capped off by a 3-point shot by Smith and led 24-20 with 2:14 left in the first half.
The Lady Tigers still led at the break, 26-23, and increased the margin to 37-29 in the third quarter after sophomore guard Aliyah Walker, Smith and Stell all knocked down treys.
But the deep and experienced Willow Springs squad took control from there, outscoring Houston 34-16 the rest of the way.
Crites and Smith led Houston in scoring with 13 points apiece, while Stell finished with 12. Smith and Stell each drained three 3-pointers, while Smith blocked a season-high 4 shots, coming away with the ball herself on three of them.
Willow Springs had four players score in double figures, as junior guard Ashlyn Jones drained five treys and finished with a game-high 20 points, while Von Allmen had 15, junior forward Liz Sheehan had 11 and junior post Keena Lowe added 10.
The Lady Tigers once again struggled at the free throw line, sinking only 12-of-21 foul shots in the contest, with several of the misses coming on the front end of 1-and-1 situations. Meanwhile, Willow Springs shot 30 free throws and made only 18.
Houston played the game without junior point guard Hannah Dzurick, who suffered a concussion in practice on Wednesday. Smith handled the point in Dzurick’s absence.
With the victory, the Lady Bears completed a perfect run in conference play, finishing at 7-0. They were 19-5 overall after the contest.
HUGE EARLY DEFICIT
In the season finale last Saturday afternoon at Salem, the visiting Lady Tigers (who were without Dzurick again) fell behind 18-0 in the first quarter and ultimately lost 70-38.
The host Lady Tigers knocked down five 3-point shots during the early onslaught, with sophomore guard Ashton Bowers nailing three of them, and led 25-11 at the end of the period.
Salem kept up the torrid scoring pace in the second quarter, pouring in 27 more points to hold a 52-26 advantage at halftime. Bowers drilled two more long bombs and scored 11 points in the period, and already had 21 points at the break.
The host Lady Tigers had three players score in double figures, as Bowers hit one more 3-pointer in the second half and finished with 24 points, while sophomore guard Savannah Manthey had 11 and junior guard Bella Jadwin added 10.
Stell matched Bowers trey-for-trey in her last game with Houston, sinking six shots from behind the arc (including five in the first half) and leading the team in scoring with a season-high 21 points. Crites scored 10 points in the contest, while no other Houston player had more than 2.
Stell finished her career with the Lady Tigers by sinking a dozen 3-pointers in her final three games.
The SCA contests at Willow Springs and Salem were both originally scheduled for the previous week, but were postponed due to winter weather and ended up being played after the district playoffs.
Houston finished an up-and-down season at 13-11 overall and 3-3 in the SCA. The Lady Tigers enjoyed a 7-game winning streak early this year and posted a winning record for the first time since the 2015-2016 season when they went 21-8 and won the Class 3 District 10 championship.
Head coach Brent Kell said a little more consistency would likely have led to more wins.
“I enjoyed coaching this group of girls a great deal,” Kell said. “Most of the time they played with great effort and you could tell they enjoyed playing with their teammates. We had games that we would play really well and look like we were on the verge of figuring out what it takes to be a really good team and be a ‘tough out’ for anyone on our schedule. Then we would come back the next game and not play well and take a step backward.
“I felt like this team was too up and down throughout the season. We couldn’t find that consistency that we were looking for game in and game out and practice in and practice out.”
Shooting woes often hindered the team.
“Our inconsistency of shooting plagued us throughout the season,” Kell said. “I would watch us practicing and we would have three or four girls – and sometimes more – making shot after shot and then get into a game and not be able to make shots that we were consistently hitting in our scrimmages. We never could get over the hump and put it all together. Most of the time we would have one girl shooting well and the others would be off. We had very few games that two or more of our players were ‘on’ in the same game.
“I felt like we let whether we were shooting well or not affect our defense and rebounding too much. If you’re not shooting well, you have to find other ways to still be able to contribute to the team. I think a lot of that was due to us being a relatively young team. Even though we had two veteran seniors and an experienced junior, there were several times throughout many of our games where we would have four sophomores and a freshman on the floor together. Our younger girls got lots of game experience that will help moving forward for next year."
Most of the team’s core will return next season.
“We will miss our three seniors – Riley Scheets, Jaden Stell and Abby Henry,” Kell said, “but I believe good things are ahead for this team as we have eight of our top 10 players returning and a JV team that only lost one game that they played all four quarters in. We will be doing a lot of shooting and playing in the off-season, and working to get stronger and come back next year bigger and better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.