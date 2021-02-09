HHS girls

After winning their first three conference games, the HHS girls have now lost two straight after being beaten last Thursday at Ava.

Trailing 25-2 at the end of the first quarter, the Houston High School girls basketball team was never able to recover and fell 60-35 in a South Central Association game last Thursday at Ava.

The Lady Tigers kept fighting and virtually matched the host Lady Bears in scoring the rest of the way, but the early deficit was way too big to overcome.

“I was pleased how the girls didn’t give up after digging themselves into such a deep hole in the first quarter,” said Lady Tigers head coach Brent Kell. “I thought they dug in defensively the next three quarters and were able to get a few turnovers leading to points.” 

The host Lady Bears sank five 3-pointers in the first 9 minutes of the game.

“Ava was a very good team and shot the ball extremely well,” Kell said. “We were expecting them to be tough on the boards but not to shoot the ball the way they did.”

Freshman guard Angie Smith was a bright spot for Houston in the contest, scoring a career-high 17 points with a combination drives to the basket and outside shots.

“She had been in a shooting slump for the last few games,” Kell said. “We will need more of that moving forward, as well as the others getting back to driving the ball and finishing around the rim and mixing in some threes and midrange jump shots.”

Sophomore Sara Mendel led Ava in scoring with 16 points (all in the first half), while junior Hannah Evans and sophomore Olivia Gastineau each had 12.

The Lady Bears benefited from a significant size advantage.

“I thought we played a little bit intimidated with their size,” Kell said, “and we shot a lot of fade-away shots in the paint rather than taking it right at them. We have to do a better job of that moving forward. I’ve always told the girls from day one that we will respect everyone but fear no one. I think we got away from that mindset in this game.”

Wintry weather forced cancellation of Houston’s non-conference game at Hartville that was scheduled for Monday of this week. The Lady Tigers (11-8, 3-2 SCA) host a non-conference contest against county rival Plato on Thursday (Feb. 11) and travel to Willow Springs Monday (Feb. 15) for a key SCA battle.

“We’re going to get back to what I think we do best,” Kell said, “and that’s pressuring the basketball full-court, creating turnovers and pushing the ball on offense.”

