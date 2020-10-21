Showing no signs of cooling down, the streaking Houston High School volleyball team notched yet another victory in South Central Association play, this time winning Tuesday night at Salem.
The Lady Tigers took all three sets in the best-of-5 game, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15. The win was Houston’s 5th in a row (all in SCA competition) and 9th in the last 12 games.
The Lady Tigers put together a strong collective effort and had the statistics to show for it, hitting .312 as a team and producing a 2.41 passing rating. “We really took care of business last night,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “Those are great team stats.”
Junior Hannah Dzurick had another big offensive night for the Lady Tigers with 15 kills (and a robust .538 attacking percentage), while junior Sarah Purcell had 9 kills and sophomore Olivia Crites and freshman Angie Smith had 7 apiece.
Crites and Purcell came up big on defense again, too, with Crites recording 3 solo blocks and Purcell 3 block assists.
Crites also served up a pair of aces, while junior Mali Brookshire had 11 digs and 2 aces (along with a 2.5 passing rating), senior Kellsi Gayer recorded 10 digs and sophomore Aliyah Walker was credited with 16 assists.
Houston (11-9-2, 5-2 SCA) wraps up the regular season with a nonconference home game Thursday against Winona.
The fourth-seeded Lady Tigers will face No. 5 Thayer in the first round of the Class 2 District 8 Tournament Monday at Cabool (5 p.m. start). The winner of that game will take on top-seeded Cabool Tuesday at 5 p.m.
No. 2 Licking and No. 3 Conway will play after that, with the championship game to follow.
“The girls are really playing well together right now,” Richardson said. “If we can continue to play like we have been, we give ourselves a great shot going into districts.”
