Lady Tigers players are all business while waiting for a serve during the fourth set of an SCA game against Mountain Grove Tuesday night in Hiett Gymnasium. From left, Angie Smith, Mackenzie Holder, Aliyah Walker and Olivia Crites.
Lady Tigers players celebrate an ace during the fourth set of an SCA game against Mountain Grove Tuesday night in Hiett Gymnasium. From left, Sarah Purcell, Olivia Crites, Hannah Dzurick, Kellsi Gayer, Angie smith and Mali Brookshire.
HHS volleyball head coach Loran Richardson stands with senior members of the 2020 program during Senior Night activities Tuesday night in Hiett Gymnasium. From left, players Janessa Foster, Prairie Nunnery and Kellsi Gayer, Richardson, team manager Parker Stilley and team hype master Ty Franklin.
Playing with a more aggressive approach than in previous outings this season, the Houston High School volleyball team beat Mountain Grove in a South Central Association game Tuesday in Hiett Gymnasium.
The Lady Tigers took the best-of-5 sets match 3-1 by scores of 25-17, 24-26, 25-9 and 25-21.
“I was really impressed with our aggressiveness,” said HHS head coach Loran Richardson. “We have been talking about that lately and they played aggressive the whole match.”
After Houston grabbed an early lead in the first set, the visiting Lady Panthers took the advantage and were up 11-8 following consecutive aces by junior Claire Felker. The Lady Tigers then responded with a 7-0 run (including a kill by junior Mackenzie Holder, a block by sophomore Olivia Crites and a couple of errors by Mountain Grove) to go back on top at 15-11.
Houston kept the pressure on and increased the margin to 21-15 on a block by freshman Angie Smith and secured the set victory on another point by Holder.
The Lady Tigers led 6-2 early in the second set after a kill by Crites, but Mountain Grove responded and went ahead 9-8 on a kill by sophomore Reagan Hoerning.
The two teams traded blows throughout the rest of the set, and the Lady Panthers eventually pulled out the overtime win.
Houston’s newly-discovered aggression showed up big-time in the third set, and the Lady Tigers ran away to a commanding 13-3 lead after consecutive points by junior Hannah Dzurick, freshman Kelsey Pritchett and Smith. Following a block by 5-11 ¼ junior Sarah Purcell, the lead was at 19-6. Houston scored the 25th point on an ace by senior Kellsi Gayer.
In the fourth set, Mountain fell behind 10-5 on three straight balls hit wide. When Gayer served up another ace moments later, Houston was ahead 19-10. The Lady Panthers pulled to within 21-19 on an ace by freshman Campbell Welch, but Houston survived to win the set and the game.
Dzurick finished with match with 14 kills and 17 assists for Houston, while Smith smacked 12 kills, had 14 digs and recorded a robust .611 hitting percentage. Gayer ended up with 7 aces, while junior Mali Brookshire had 13 digs and sophomore Aliyah Walker had 19 assists.
Houston front line dominated play at the net through most of the game, and Crites finished with 4 blocks, while Purcell and Pritchett had 3 apiece.
“We had over 10 blocks as a team – that's the most we've had all year,” Richardson said. “We forced Mountain Grove to start tipping and kept them off balance with our attacking.”
Houston (5-7-2, 1-2 SCA) continues the busiest stretch of the season by traveling to Koshkonong on Thursday and being in the field at the annual LHS Volleyball Classic Saturday at Licking. Next week, the Lady Tigers host Dixon on Monday and then begin a series of three straight SCA road games by heading to Ava on Tuesday and Willow Springs on Thursday.
Richardson said she’s encouraged with her team’s Senior Night performance against Mountain Grove as the Class 2 District 8 tournament draws closer.
“This was one of the first games we have played strong from start to finish,” she said. “I was so proud of all of the girls! If we can continue to play like that and put together full games, we will look good going into districts.”
Houston’s junior varsity also beat Mountain Grove, sweeping two sets.
The JV Lady Tigers had 14 kills and 12 aces in the win and raised their season record to 8-2-2.
HHS junior Hannah Dzurick sends a ball past Mountain Grove defenders Kelsey Watson (3) and Logynn Foster during the third set of the Lady Tigers' victory in an SCA game Tuesday night in Hiett Gymnasium.
