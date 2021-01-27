HHS senior guard Jaden Stell drives past Cassville forward Kyren Postlewait during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' win Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS girls head coach Brent Kell talks to his players during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
In a game of stark momentum swings, the Houston High School girls basketball team beat Cassville 65-48 in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational tournament Tuesday night at Mansfield.
Seeded seventh in the event’s eight-team field, the Lady Tigers scored the first 12 points of the contest and led 21-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Houston then went on a scoring binge in the second period an built a monstrous 37-10 lead when junior guard Hannah Dzurick stole the ball at half court and took it the other way for a layup with 1:50 to go before haltime.
But the second-seeded Lady Wildcats finished the period by scoring 11 unanswered points and cut the deficit to 37-21 at the break.
Cassville retained the momentum in the second half, and trailed by only 6 at 50-44 with 6:07 remaining in the contest after 6-foot junior forward Riley Collins converted a 3-point play by grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring on a layup and then sinking a free throw after being fouled on the shot.
But HHS head coach Brent Kell called a timeout at that point, and the Lady Tigers regrouped and outscored the Lady Wildcats 15-4 the rest of the way.
Houston senior guard Jaden Stell came out firing in the first quarter, tossing in five shots from the field in the period (including a 3-pointer) on her way to scoring a game-high 19 points. Dzurick finished with 17 points, while sophomore forward Olivia Crites had 10 and sophomore forward Karlee Curtis added 8.
Morris led Cassville in scoring with 15 points, while 6-foot senior forward Sharayah Seymour had 11 and sophomore guard Marianne McCrackin added 8.
“I thought we played our best basketball of the season in the first 12 minutes,” Kell said. “Credit to Cassville for not laying down. When they cut the lead to 6, I was really happy with the way our team responded. I’m not sure if we would have done that early in the season.”
The win was the seventh straight for the Lady Tigers and kept them undefeated in 2021.
“I feel like we are learning to win,” Kell said. “That might sound strange to say, as you might think you just go and win if you’re better than the other team. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work that way. When you throw in the pressure factor and wanting so badly to win, you might try to do too much and it works against you.
“It’s a process and I believe we are starting to figure out what it takes to finish off games.”
Houston (10-5, 3-0 SCA) will face Springfield Catholic in a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Irish advanced with a 62-47 win over Dora in the first round.
“The next step is learning to play for 32 minutes without letting up,” Kell said. “Hopefully last night will make us understand that it is a 32-minute game and you never let up till the final buzzer. Overall, I’m really pleased with the direction this team is heading.”
Being seeded seventh became a motivator for the Lady Tigers.
“I feel we came out with a bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Kell said. “The girls felt like they were disrespected with the low seed and wanted to prove the other coaches who do the seeding were wrong.”
HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis eyes the basket at the end of a fast break during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS senior guard Jaden Stell prepares to pass the ball in traffic during the first quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis eyes the basket during the first quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS senior guard Jaden Stell eyes the hoop on a fast break during the first quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore guard Katie Jo Chipps eyes the basket on a fast break during the first half of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore guard Katie Jo Chipps eyes the basket on a fast break during the first half of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
Houston junior guard Hannah Dzurick dishes the ball on a fast break during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
As her teammate Olivia Crites sets a screen, Houston guard Angie Smith dribbles next to the key during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' victory onver Cassville Tuesday night at the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward MacKenzie Bryan prepares to score 2 points during the first half of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
Closely defended by Cassville senior Lilly Harrison (40), HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis looks to pass during the first half of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Olivia Crites prepares to score 2 points in traffic during the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
Defended by Cassville senior Lilly Harrison (40), HHS junior Hannah Dzurick makes a move to the hoop during Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis, right, and Cassville senoor Madison Bowyer (14) battle for a ball during Lady Tigers' win Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis (33) sends a pass to teammate Olivia Crites during the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore guard Katie Jo Chipps has the ball knocked away by Cassville junior Sharayah Seymour on a fast break during the second half of the Lady Tigers' win Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis eyes the basket at the end of a fast break during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS senior guard Jaden Stell prepares to pass the ball in traffic during the first quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis eyes the basket during the first quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS senior guard Jaden Stell eyes the hoop on a fast break during the first quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore guard Katie Jo Chipps eyes the basket on a fast break during the first half of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore guard Katie Jo Chipps eyes the basket on a fast break during the first half of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS senior guard Jaden Stell drives past Cassville forward Kyren Postlewait during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' win Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
Houston junior guard Hannah Dzurick dishes the ball on a fast break during the third quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS girls head coach Brent Kell talks to his players during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
As her teammate Olivia Crites sets a screen, Houston guard Angie Smith dribbles next to the key during the fourth quarter of the Lady Tigers' victory onver Cassville Tuesday night at the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward MacKenzie Bryan prepares to score 2 points during the first half of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
Closely defended by Cassville senior Lilly Harrison (40), HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis looks to pass during the first half of the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Olivia Crites prepares to score 2 points in traffic during the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
Defended by Cassville senior Lilly Harrison (40), HHS junior Hannah Dzurick makes a move to the hoop during Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis, right, and Cassville senoor Madison Bowyer (14) battle for a ball during Lady Tigers' win Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Karlee Curtis (33) sends a pass to teammate Olivia Crites during the Lady Tigers' win over Cassville Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore forward Olivia Crites shoots over Cassville junior Sharayah Seymour during the Lady Tigers' win Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
HHS sophomore guard Katie Jo Chipps has the ball knocked away by Cassville junior Sharayah Seymour on a fast break during the second half of the Lady Tigers' win Tuesday night in a first round game of the annual Lady Lion Invitational at Mansfield.
As Cassville senior Summer Drive, right, and junior Sharayah Seymour get a hands up on defense, HHS senior guard Jaden Stell shoots during the Lady Tigers' win Tuesday night at Mansfield.
